What a week! Texas softball pitcher throws two no-hitters, perfect game and one-hitter

As far as a span of nine days go, it might be hard to top what softball pitcher Hannah Mayo pulled off for Carroll High in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Friday, May 6: No-hitter over five innings with nine strikeouts.

Saturday, May 7: Perfect game over five innings with 11 strikeouts.

Friday: May 13: No-hitter over seven innings with 15 strikeouts.

Saturday, May 14: One-hitter over seven innings with 14 strikeouts, including the 1,000th strikeout of her career.

Carroll outscored Edouch-Elsa 27-0 and Mercedes 6-1 in sweeping both Class 5A playoff series. Carroll opens a regional semifinal series this week.

Mayo, a Texas A&M signee, has now struck out 358 batters in 205.2 innings this season and has a 0.65 ERA. She is 31-3 with 18 shutouts.