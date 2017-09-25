USA Today Sports

Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.) breaks into Super 25, top teams survive early scares

Photo: Carlos Salcedo/azcentral Sports

With no upsets last week in the Super 25 Football Rankings, there wasn’t that much movement.

No. 23 Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.) is the only new team. The Wildcats improved to 4-0 as quarterback Grant Allen completed 16 of 19 passes for 279 yards and four TD passes in a 49-0 defeat of Rogers on Friday. Over the past three games, the Wildcats have outscored opponents 116-0.

American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) rose two spots to No. 6. The Patriots (3-0) defeated Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood) 41-13 on Friday as quarterback Cam Smith threw three touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown.

Top-ranked Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) improved to 5-0 to hold onto its spot as quarterback J.T. Daniels threw five touchdown passes in a 52-14 win Saturday at St. Mary’s (Stockton).

No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) came from behind to defeat then-No. 5 Miami Central 24-15 as running back Trey Sanders ran 65 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

No. 4 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) also had to come from behind as running back George Holani ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in a 21-17 win Saturday at then-No. 18 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.).

Only one team fell out — then-No. 24 Pearl. While the Pirates improved to 6-0 as Jake Smithhart threw a touchdown pass in a 14-3 win Friday at Petal, it was Pearl’s third win this season by a touchdown or less.

