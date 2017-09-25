Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.) breaks into Super 25, top teams survive early scares

With no upsets last week in the Super 25 Football Rankings, there wasn’t that much movement.

No. 23 Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.) is the only new team. The Wildcats improved to 4-0 as quarterback Grant Allen completed 16 of 19 passes for 279 yards and four TD passes in a 49-0 defeat of Rogers on Friday. Over the past three games, the Wildcats have outscored opponents 116-0.

American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) rose two spots to No. 6. The Patriots (3-0) defeated Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood) 41-13 on Friday as quarterback Cam Smith threw three touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown.

Top-ranked Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) improved to 5-0 to hold onto its spot as quarterback J.T. Daniels threw five touchdown passes in a 52-14 win Saturday at St. Mary’s (Stockton).

No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) came from behind to defeat then-No. 5 Miami Central 24-15 as running back Trey Sanders ran 65 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

No. 4 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) also had to come from behind as running back George Holani ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in a 21-17 win Saturday at then-No. 18 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.).

Only one team fell out — then-No. 24 Pearl. While the Pirates improved to 6-0 as Jake Smithhart threw a touchdown pass in a 14-3 win Friday at Petal, it was Pearl’s third win this season by a touchdown or less.