Hard work pays of for top-ranked D'amico

Senior Ron D’amico,, has been becoming very well known in the wrestling world. D’amico who posts a 28-1 record and is ranked first for the 220 weight pound class in the WPIAL this season, has been showing great signs of continuing his wrestling career at the collegiate level next year.

D’amico has had great success this year in wrestling. His senior year, has been arguably his best.

With years of wrestling under his belt, I asked D’amico if his success comes off of somewhat of an experience factor.

“Yes and no, this past year I just worked my butt off and wanted to get better.” said D’amico.

Shaler Area wrestling coach Drew D’agostino, has also seen D’amico working very hard to get where he is now.

“Ron worked really hard during the offseason. He spent a lot of time in the weight room and wrestling room and now his efforts are paying dividends. It’s not a tough formula, work harder than everyone else, be confident and believe in your abilities. So far this year Ron has mastered all three tenets of success.” D’agostino said.

He started off the year great with a couple wins during team matches. Then during his individual performance at the X-Calibur tournament, D’amico placed first in his weight class.

“Winning the X-Calibur tournament was awesome. It’s a pretty tough tournament and knowing I won was a great feeling. That tournament was also the first varsity tournament I have won.”

In addition to the stress of wrestling, D’amico also deals with the stress of college recruiting during the season. However D’amico is more focused on the wrestling end and finishing out his senior season.

“College recruiting is stressful, but I try not to focus on it too much. I just want to finish the season.” he said.

D’amico is getting looks from schools such as the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Gannon University, Waynesburg University, and a few more. They see how much he has improved and the great wrestler he has become over the years.

Pitt Johnstown, according to NCAA.com, was ranked number two in the nation in the power rankings for Division II schools as of December 2016. This just shows how good D’amico is, a top ranked wrestling school is watching his matches and looking at him to possibly become a member of their team.

D’amico’s only loss this year came on his senior night against North Allegheny wrestler Jake Woodley, who is ranked number one in the WPIAL at the 195 weight class. The match was very competitive as the final score was 3-2. Woodley is one of the nation’s top wrestlers and has committed to Oklahoma to continue his wrestling career.

D’amico, disappointed in the outcome, did not get down on himself after the match. According to him it actually motivated him to do better.

“I was a little upset knowing how close I was to beating such a good wrestler. It motivated me though. Right after my match I felt I could of been more in shape so I went out in the hallway and started doing sprints,” D’amico said.

D’amico also wrestled on January 20 and 21 at the Allegheny County tournament. He ended up again taking first again in his weight class.

He is looking like a contender not only for the WPIAL’s but also States. His talents speak for themselves as you can look at his success over the past few months. With such a strong record already, there is no telling the possibilities that are ahead.

“I still need to work hard and stay focused, I can’t let anything bad get to my head. If I keep working hard and staying focused and continue what I have been doing I feel like I have a great chance to be a top contender.” D’amico said.