VIDEO: 7-year-old dribbling phenom puts on show with Harlem Globetrotters

Samaya Clark-Gabriel, a 7-year-old dribbling phenom from Brooklyn, has made her way to the Harlem Globetrotters.

Samaya received a surprise recently at P.S. 309 when Hoops Green and teammate Buckets Blakes came to visit. As you might expect, a dribbling session broke out. Samaya has tricks on top of tricks, and well, so do the Globetrotters.

The Globetrotters also invited her to a game last weekend at the Barclays Center.

Samaya also has tried soccer and boxing in her short few years.

Here is the video from the visit to her school:

At the Barclays Center, Samaya joined Ace Jackson on the court as shown below.