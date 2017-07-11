Why Tennessee HS coach says he should coach Team USA after U19 bronze

I am going to nominate myself to be the next Head Coach for the USA National U19 Team. #WorldChampions pic.twitter.com/ZAV5WaIhe1 — Harold Rayford (@coachrayford) July 10, 2017

The United States U19 men’s basketball team lost to Canada in the semifinals at the FIBA World Cup in Egypt on Saturday and then bounced back to win the bronze medal Sunday.

The result was disappointing to many who expected gold with a talented roster and Kentucky’s John Calipari as the head coach.

Harold Rayford, the coach at Tennessee Prep (Memphis), took his displeasure a step further on social media, nominating himself to be the U19 coach in the future. Rayford has been the coach there for three seasons.

So we asked him to make his case as to why he should be the coach.

Here is his response: