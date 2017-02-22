Harrisburg school board approves gymnastics for 2017-18

There will be 14 teams competing in gymnastics next season.

The Harrisburg school board unanimously approved the addition of the sport for the 2017-18 school year Wednesday night.

The Tigers’ newly-formed program will compete in the ESD, joining Aberdeen Central, Brookings, Huron, Mitchell, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Watertown and Yankton.

“We’re going to be advertising the coaching position immediately,” Harrisburg activities director Jim Altenburg said. “As far as negotiating and finding a facility for us to practice in, that’ll be the next step and we’ll start that as soon as we possibly can.”

With regards to a practice facility, Altenburg said earlier this month that a lease option was “on the table,” though no official decision had been made.

Harrisburg discussed adding gymnastics last fall, but the school board opted to introduce competitive cheer and competitive dance instead.

“I’m excited to see Harrisburg add,” Mitchell coach Audra Rew said earlier this month. “I think that’s good for the area around Sioux Falls and for Harrisburg and it’ll help the club programs around there. It all just helps each other.”

“We love having more competition around. It would be fantastic,” O’Gorman coach Skye Bork added. “It’s really good to see more gymnasts out there interested and even getting more schools up and going. I would love to see more AA schools out there add it back.”

