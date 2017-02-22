Harrison's big shot sends Red Hook girls to MHAL final

Kalie Harrison has never shied away from the big moment, and seldom has she passed up a big shot.

So when the ball found her on the right wing in the final minute of a game in which her team trailed by a point, it was a near certainty that one of those signature rainbow jumpers was going up.

And the Red Hook girls basketball team hit a pot of gold.

The senior drilled a go-ahead three-pointer and Jessica Wilkinson came up with the clinching steal as the Raiders edged Franklin D. Roosevelt, 42-40, in a Mid-Hudson Athletic League semifinal on Tuesday at SUNY Ulster.

“Kalie was open and she’s not one to back down under pressure,” Red Hook coach Andrew Makebish said. “She stepped up and knocked it down.”

Harrison’s three put the Raiders up, 42-40, with 55 seconds left and Wilkinson thwarted the Presidents on their final possession, snagging a steal with two seconds remaining.

Wilkinson scored a game-high 24 points, including five three-pointers, the last of which came from three feet behind the arch to tie the score at 37 with 2:18 left.

“That was a huge shot because this game was a battle,” Makebish said. “I think both teams were a little nervous and baskets weren’t coming easy. So being down by three in the fourth felt like a much bigger deficit.”

Red Hook (16-3) advances to the MHAL final on Thursday, 5 p.m. at SUNY Ulster. The Raiders, who last won the title in 2007, face the winner of Tuesday night’s Spackenkill vs. Pine Plains game.

Harrison scored eight points and Alexa Franceschi had eight points and nine rebounds for Red Hook.

Deliah Smith had 13 points for Roosevelt. Kelsea Demelis added 11 points and Jaelen Daubon had 10.

“We’re very excited to be moving on to the final, especially after surviving this game,” Makebish said. “At the beginning of the season we had some goals and winning the (MHAL) was one of them. We’re almost there.”

The boys MHAL semifinals begin Wednesday at SUNY Ulster, opening at 5 p.m. with Franklin D. Roosevelt facing New Paltz. Spackenkill will then take on Rhinebeck at 7 p.m.

New Paltz edged Roosevelt, 70-67, in a regular-season meeting two weeks ago. Axel Rodriguez had 25 points and four steals to lead the Huguenots. Ethan Hart scored 26 points for the Presidents.

Spackenkill is led by point guard Camron Abalos, an explosive scorer with a quick first step. Rhinebeck features Rob Veith, an athletic 6-foot-3 guard. Abalos scored 28 points and center Kyiev Bennermon added 23 points and 15 rebounds for the Spartans in a 79-68 win over Rhinebeck earlier this month.

