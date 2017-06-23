Nevada offers 9-year-old football star, trainer says

Havon Finney Jr. is a talented 9-year-old football player for the Carson Colts in the Los Angeles area, and, his trainer Mike Evans, says he has already earned a scholarship offer.

Evans is a former Nevada and Louisville defensive back and runs LacedFacts Training Facility.

9 year old Havon Finney Jr just received a offer from University of Nevada #2nd Lacedfactskid with a offer

#LacedfactsxGZ @_UnderTheRadar_ pic.twitter.com/GoHY0VUn5U — Mike Evans (@iam_mikeevans) June 21, 2017

This is obviously not an isolated incident, as Florida Atlantic’s Lane Kiffin has offered two middle schoolers already. Additionally, Evans tweeted Wednesday that another of his trainees, Bunchie Young, was just offered by Illinois.

10 year old Bunchie Young offer to Illinois University @MaxPreps the best youth in the country @Espn @SInow pic.twitter.com/81uIKUii7T — Mike Evans (@iam_mikeevans) June 22, 2017

As you can see in the photo collage above, Illinois’ offensive coordinator Garrick McGee retweeted the announcement, at least lending some measure of credibility to the news.

Below are some of Finney’s highlights, and they’re certainly impressive, but remember: A lot can change between now and 2026 or ’27, which is when the youngster can sign with a school.