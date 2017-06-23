Nevada offers 9-year-old football star, trainer says

Havon Finney Jr. is a talented 9-year-old football player for the Carson Colts in the Los Angeles area, and, his trainer Mike Evans, says he has already earned a scholarship offer.
Evans is a former Nevada and Louisville defensive back and runs LacedFacts Training Facility.
This is obviously not an isolated incident, as Florida Atlantic’s Lane Kiffin has offered two middle schoolers already. Additionally, Evans tweeted Wednesday that another of his trainees, Bunchie Young, was just offered by Illinois.
As you can see in the photo collage above, Illinois’ offensive coordinator Garrick McGee retweeted the announcement, at least lending some measure of credibility to the news.
Below are some of Finney’s highlights, and they’re certainly impressive, but remember: A lot can change between now and 2026 or ’27, which is when the youngster can sign with a school.