Hawaii RB has 6 TD game in school's first win on Oahu in 42 years

Officially, the game doesn’t count in the standings. For Hilo (Hi.), it meant a lot more than a simple game, and that’s before Kahale Huddleston put up an all-time night for his team.

In a preseason game on Oahu, the Hilo Vikings traveled to ‘Iolani and rocked the Raiders by a final score of 62-35. Hilo was pushed throughout by Huddleston, who finished with six total touchdowns, two on returns and four on the ground. As reported by the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, he scored those four rushing touchdowns on just 13 carries, rushing for 243 yards.

VIDEO: Hilo's Kahale Huddleston talks about his 6-TD performance vs. 'Iolani w/ Highlights: https://t.co/tIcGhuo0rK pic.twitter.com/lFxGhZ1E3Z — Hawaii Prep World (@HawaiiPrepWorld) August 13, 2017

His total yardage was even more gaudy because he returned his team’s first two second half kickoffs for touchdowns of 99 and 98 yards, respectively.

“To tell you the truth, I was a little surprised they kept kicking to him,”Hilo coach Kaeo Drummondo told the Tribune-Herald. “He got good blocking, and when he gets to the second level, he’s hard to catch.

“We knew in this case we were at least going to be able to match up physically. It was going to be a matter of how we executed.”

The victory was a historic one, even if it doesn’t count on Hilo’s final record. The Vikings had not taken a victory from a trip to Oahu since 1975, meaning the preseason victory was the first for Hilo on the island in four decades.

That’s certainly worth celebrating, as Huddleston helped kick off by running roughshod over everyone without dominating every carry in the process.