Hawkeyes set to hire two position coaches

Iowa’s coaching staff is about to get a lot younger.

North Dakota State offensive coordinator Tim Polasek, 37, will be officially named to Kirk Ferentz’s staff as offensive line coach as early as Wednesday, the Register has confirmed. The school also plans to name Northern Illinois’ Kelton Copeland, 36, as wide receivers coach at the same time.

The news that Polasek was leaving the FCS powerhouse was first reported Monday night by Jeff Kolpack of The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.

In Polasek, Iowa is getting someone who has already experienced groundbreaking success at Kinnick Stadium and comes from one of college football’s winningest cultures. He should also provide the Hawkeyes a new angle in recruiting, too.

Polasek has spent much of his post-college career in Fargo, N.D. He worked his way up from North Dakota State graduate assistant in 2006, then left for one season in 2013 to become an assistant at Northern Illinois, which went 12-2 that year when he was tight ends and fullbacks coach.

Polasek returned to North Dakota State as offensive coordinator in 2014, and he’s spent the past three years in that role – including presiding over quarterback and No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick Carson Wentz, now of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bison have ranked in the upper third of FCS in total offense, rushing offense and scoring offense in every year under Polasek’s direction and won two national championships.

Of course, Polasek’s tenure at NDSU also includes recent accomplishment in Iowa City. The Bison rushed for 239 yards while stunning the Hawkeyes, 23-21, on Sept. 17 at Kinnick Stadium, behind a power attack. That marked Iowa’s first-ever loss to an FCS school.

Something Ferentz said leading up to that week’s game in mid-September gave deference to the way the Bison find players … and use them.

“They’ve had a lot of good players. Again, the jerseys change, but they just keep playing well,” Ferentz said then. “… We might have to start recruiting North Dakota because they have a lot of guys in-state that play well for them.”

In his new role, Polasek inherits a unit from Brian Ferentz, who in January was promoted to offensive coordinator, that won the Joe Moore Award in 2016 as the nation’s best offensive line.

Polasek became the second known addition to fill three vacancies on the Hawkeye coaching staff that were created by the retirement of offensive coordinator Greg Davis, 65, and firings of assistants Bobby Kennedy, 50, and Chris White, 49. Iowa named former longtime offensive coordinator Ken O’Keefe, 63, as its quarterbacks coach on Feb. 3.

The Register has confirmed that Copleand, who coached for four seasons at Northern Illinois, is the final piece to the puzzle. Copeland coached the Huskies’ receivers and special teams last season after serving the previous three years in DeKalb, Ill., as running backs coach. Northern Illinois ranked third in the Mid-American Conference last fall in total offense, at 463.8 yards per game.

Copeland is originally from Miami, Fla., and could be a recruiting asset in talent-rich Florida.

Interestingly, Polasek and Copeland coached together in that 2013 season when the Huskies knocked off Iowa, 30-27, in the season opener at Kinnick Stadium.

All that shuffling likely means Brian Ferentz, 33, will preside over the running backs while in his first year as offensive coordinator. Ferentz was Iowa’s run-game coordinator the past two seasons.

The NCAA should approve a 10th full-time assistant coach in college football later this spring. Look for Iowa to hire a defensive coach when that happens.

With Polasek and Copeland now in the fold to work under Brian Ferentz, the Hawkeyes certainly have assembled multiple young minds when it comes to moving the football.

IOWA’S EXPECTED FULL-TIME ASSISTANTS

Offensive coordinator/running backs: Brian Ferentz

Quarterbacks: Ken O’Keefe

Offensive line: Tim Polasek

Wide receivers: Kelton Copeland

Tight ends: LeVar Woods

Defensive coordinator/defensive backs: Phil Parker

Defensive line: Reese Morgan

Linebackers: Seth Wallace

Recruiting coordinator/defensive line: Kelvin Bell