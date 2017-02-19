Hawks bounce back to win Blue Hen wrestling meet

GREENVILLE – Less than a week after a tough loss in the Division II dual meet semifinals, the St. Georges wrestling team still had enough in the tank to repeat as Blue Hen Conference champions.

Austin Clayton scored a technical fall at 182 pounds and Nick Novarnik held off Charter’s Jessey Muaka at 126 1-0 as the Hawks, with six wrestlers in all in finals matches, earned 230.5 team points to edge Wilmington Charter, who had 222 team points.

“We got roughed up at duals, that was one of the worst meets we’ve wrestled and in this meet, this was some of the best we’ve wrestled from top to bottom,” Hawks head coach Patrick Atkinson said. “Our guys were resilient and did a great job.”

“We really stepped it when we needed to,” said Clayton, who defeated William Penn’s Nick Lane 18-3 in just under three minutes of action. “We expected to win duals, so that disappointed us, but it didn’t stop us. We got right back in the room and did what we needed to do.”

While Clayton rolled to a repeat of his 182-pound conference title, Novarnik and Muaka were engaged in a battle of ‘catch me if you can,’ as Novarnik broke free for a single point in the first period and that was all he need to win the conference title.

“I’ve known Jessey for a long time and he’s a very tough competitor, so my mindset was to out-scramble him,” Novarnik explained. “Most likely, whoever scored first was going to win the match, so I knew I had to score.”

READ MORE: 3 returning state champs lose at tough Henlopen meet

For Charter head coach, Reese Rigby, the message he gave his wrestlers was clear – finish strong.

“I told my team you have the honor of being the last Charter team to wrestle in this tournament,” he said. Charter will be moving to the Diamond State conference next season. “How you wrestle today is how you’ll be remembered. We’re a little disappointed we didn’t win, but we can’t be disappointed with the effort.”

Another wrestler who gave a great effort was McKean junior Loma Thomas, who upset A.I.’s Jay’Juan Jones at 285, giving the Highlanders their first Blue Hen Conference champion in 15 years.

“I know we wrestle and are built the same way, but he’s stronger up top than me, so I just tried to keep low,” Thomas said. “It feels good to bring a title back to McKean because there hasn’t been one here in a while.”

“He didn’t even wrestle until six weeks ago because his grades weren’t up to his dad’s standards,” McKean coach Nick Dominelli said. “He knew he was going to have to push the pace, and I’m very proud of him because he’s worked so hard.”

Rounding out the top five was Middletown (190.5), William Penn (183) and Appoquinimink (139). Penn had three individual champions – Myles Goodson (220 pounds), Messiah El (195) and Ryan Juarez-Robertson, who edged A.I’s Jamier Schaener in a 3-2 tiebreaker at 145 pounds.