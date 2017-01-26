Hawks pin down big win over DMA

ST. GEORGES – No. 2-ranked St. Georges expected a battle with 5th-ranked Delaware Military Academy in Wednesday night’s nonconference wrestling dual meet. What they got instead was a comfortable win with their lightweights leading the way.

Major decisions by Nick Serio at 138 and Wyatt McMullen at 113 and a decision from John Pantazes at 106, the Hawks rolled to a 59-12 win over the visiting Seahawks, much to the delight of head coach Patrick Atkinson.

“I expected it to be a closer match, but our guys showed up today,” Atkinson said. “To get a win like this feels good.”

“Our lightweights are our strong weights, so we knew what we had to do,” said Pantazes. “We just went out there and took it to them.”

DMA (5-2) got off to a good start with Hunter Balback pinning Nick Tarzaghi for the first six points of the match. Those would be DMA’s last points for a while as St. Georges (5-3) won the next eight matches in a variety of ways.

“We have confidence in everybody,” said McMullen, who gave the Hawks the lead with a major decision over Dylan Peters in the 113-pound match. “Any win is a good win and DMA is a pretty good team.”

“You’ve got to be able to have the confidence to win,” Pantazes added, “Or you don’t have anything.”

Even after the Seahawks got a pin from Mitchell Riley at 160 pounds, St. Georges rolled all the way through the end with pins from Sye Sebastian (126), Nick Novarnik (132) and a major decision from Austin Clayton at 182 pounds.

“We all build off of each other,” Clayton explained. “It’s people like John, Nick [Serio] and Wyatt who pick it up. Out of all the other years, we’ve never been as close as we are this year. The family base we have is pushing us and really making us a lot stronger.”

“We operate as a family,” Serio added. “If I win, Austin wins. If John wins, I win. We just have to keep everyone prepared.”

“I felt like we capitalized in our matches,” Atkinson said. “A lot of our guys put six points on the board, so I could go up and down the line for who had good matches tonight.”