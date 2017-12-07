Tenn. students protest after baseball players' racist remarks made public

After alleged racist social media posts by a group of students at a Tenn. School led to protests, the demonstrations came to an end Tuesday afternoon.

Protests took place at Haywood High (Brownsville, Tenn.) on Monday. Students began protesting outside and then staged a walkout. The protests stemmed from a series of messages that were allegedly exchanged between Haywood baseball players in a Snapchat group.

One message read “I mean we can find one black guy and make an example for sure.” The discussion continued, with another student saying he has “a couple in mind.” The same person later said they should “hang” certain students and “make an example out of them.”

On Tuesday, Haywood principal Jerry Pyron and vice principal Tim Seymour were suspended without pay pending the outcome of the school district’s investigation.

Protest organizers told WBBJ-TV that their objectives and requests have been met after a Tuesday meeting with leaders of Haywood County Schools.