Hazel Park High School announcer replaced after basketball brawl

The announcer for Hazel Park High School is out of a job after an investigation into fights that broke out during a boys basketball game last week against North Farmington.

Superintendent Dr. Amy Kruppe confirmed Wednesday morning that the announcer has been replaced because of inappropriate comments made during the game, resulting in the school’s athletic director, David Muylaert, being kicked out in the third quarter, a fan throwing a bottle onto the court and an official being accosted by the announcer.

“What I can say is that in our investigation that the announcer’s comments were towards Hazel Park and not sportsmanlike,’’ said Kruppe. “The announcer should be neutral, and our announcer won’t be announcing for us.’’

Kruppe said a video of the game was shown at Monday’s school board meeting.

“There were not any student fights,’’ said Kruppe. “It was also reported our basketball coach touched an official. He did not.”

A student spotted throwing a bottle onto the floor turned herself in the next day and was disciplined, Kruppe said. The bottle-throwing incident resulted in the game being halted with 1:15 left to play. The incident was reported to the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA).

“One of our students threw a bottle and that student has been disciplined,’’ said Kruppe. “That was inappropriate. Our AD made a comment to the referee, which was inappropriate. There were three adults that made some decisions that they all, in retrospect, wish they did not. The MHSAA has to make a decision what to do with the official.’’

An MHSAA report by the referees who worked the game was obtained by the Free Press. North Farmington Coach Todd Negoshian and Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Coach Todd Covert, who was in attendance scouting, also confirmed that multiple inflammatory remarks were made by the announcer towards the referees.

The MHSAA said it was still reviewing the information and no decision had been made about any possible disciplinary action.

According to the report:

The game announcer seemed “out of sorts” while announcing the game’s starting lineups.

The announcer told fans: “We need help to control this situation. We need help from the fans. It’s 8 on 5.” Eight on five suggest Hazel Park was not just playing against the North Farmington players, but playing against the referees as well.

One official said he had to go over to the announcer and tell him to not talk on the microphone when North Farmington players had the ball ready to shoot free throws.

When a recent transfer player checked into the game for North Farmington, the announced said, “Straight from Atlanta, Georgia, checking in.”

Negoshian also heard him say “Welcome to North Farmington refereeing.’’

After a Hazel Park assistant coach was assessed a technical foul, the report said the Hazel Park announcer made comments with no other intent other than to incite a hostile environment for the officials and the North Farmington players and coaches.

The referee stopped the game and went over to Muylaert and asked him to tell the announcer that he could no longer call the game.

Muylaert proceeded to walk onto the floor, berate the referee and criticized the job one of the refs was doing. That’s when Muylaert was ejected from the gym.

