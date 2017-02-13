Hazel Park High to add security at basketball games

Hazel Park High School is adding security and beefing up rules for fan etiquette as a result of fights that erupted last week at the boys’ basketball game against North Farmington.

The fights broke out after a student, who was eventually identified and disciplined, threw a bottle onto the court from the stands at Thursday’s game, stopping the clock with just over a minute left to play. Chaos ensued, with fans spilling onto the court.

The game was unruly even before the bottle throwing incident, as athletic director Dr. David Muylaert was thrown out of the game after a scuffle with a referee, and a referee chest bumped a scorekeeper during the game.

Principal Matt Dailey said Hazel Park Police auxiliary units will be on hand at athletic events scheduled for this week.

He said the district also put additional rules in place as discipline and fan etiquette.

“We came out with a spectator and student code of conduct … on what we expect of their behavior at these events, what our disciplinary process will look like with that,” Dailey said.

This week, the boys’ basketball team plays at Auburn Hills Avondale on Tuesday; the junior varsity and varsity girls’ basketball teams are home Thursday versus Berkley and on Friday the boys’ junior varsity and varsity basketball teams are home against Troy High School.

