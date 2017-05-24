Hazing scandal reaches crisis point in Napa (Calif.), as school considers cancelling 2017 season

Just more than two months after Napa High forced out longtime head football coach Troy Mott in the aftermath of a hazing scandal that enveloped 11 players and one coach. The trick is that potential cancellation isn’t coming for the reason you think.

As reported by Northern California Fox affiliate KTVU and the Napa Valley Register, the hazing scandal which claimed 16 alleged victims has now endangered the very continuation of the football program because the school is struggling to attract a new head coach. Per KTVU, Napa principal Annie Petrie has extended a formal offer to lead the program to six different candidates (two internal, four external) with all six turning down the opportunity.

If the program still lacks a leader on June 15, it will cancel the entire 2017 season, per athletic director Thomas Sims. That includes the freshman and JV teams in addition to varsity football.

“Our hiring process has also included reaching out to members of the former staff to see if they would reconsider their stance as coaches for Napa High football. At this time, no coaches on the former staff have come forward to coach,” Petrie wrote in a letter to football parents.

That last statement is a considerable shift on the part of the Napa administration, which parted with Mott over a dispute over forcing the program’s assistant coaches to re-apply for their positions.

Now the program can’t find a head coach, let alone a staff of assistants to serve underneath him or her. If that truly is the final blow for Napa’s football program, it will serve as a truly remarkable deconstruction of a proud program.