Healthy Harding helping Reno girls team

Dominique Harding is making up for lost time, and trying to get the Reno girls basketball team back on top.

Harding played on the Reno girls varsity basketball team as a freshman, and that team won the state title.

But in her sophomore year, she hurt her knee and sat out the entire season.

This season, Harding has helped get the Huskies on track to return to the throne. The Huskies lone league loss was to defending Region champion Bishop Manogue, 69-59, on Dec. 15. The teams don’t play again until possibly in the Northern 4A title game, Feb. 18 at Carson. The North only gets one team to state, the following week in Las Vegas (Feb. 23-24).

Bishop Manogue has won the last two Northern 4A Region titles.

Harding played with Mallory McGwire and Daranda Hinkey her first three seasons at Reno and they took most of the shots for the Huskies.

Now, McGwire and Hinkey are playing in college, and it’s Harding’s turn to lead the Huskies. She, along with Mikayla Shults and Kaitlynn Biassou, have been key players in guiding the team.

Harding averaged 8.8 points a game last season. This season, the 5-foot-8 point guard is averaging nine points per game, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

She said motivation is abundant. The players push each other hard in practice and in games. In a win over Reed two weeks ago, the Huskies came out fired up and raced to a 40-5 lead, before taking a 66-37 win.

“If we push ourselves, then we can get better,” Harding said. “I want to keep pushing my team, because, if my team is doing well, I can accomplish a lot too.”

Harding said if there is a rematch with Manogue, the Huskies will need to take the same approach they did against Reed, with a lot of energy and good mental attitude the day of the game.

Reno coach Shane Foster said Harding is a solid, all-around player.

“She prides herself on trying to have a complete game. She’s good at the point guard, distributing the basketball,” Foster said. “I’d like to see her shoot a little bit more. Defensively, she’s solid.”

He said her communication on defense stands out and has helped solidify the Huskies.

“She talks all the time, which is extremely important,” Foster said. “If you can get kids to talk on defense, especially at the high school level, you can be much more effective than your opponents. She is definitely our vocal leader.”

Shults agreed, saying Harding is a great team leader.

“She’s always talking. She’s always making sure everybody is listening,” Shults said of Harding.

Harding said she started playing basketball at age 2, when she would accompany her mother, Yvette Dendary, who was a high school coach and a standout basketball player.

Dendary is a Reno high graduate (1983) and is in the Reno High Athletic Hall of Fame.

Harding is getting recruiting interest from college coaches, namely Southern Oregon, Western Washington and Chico State, so far. She’s also getting some interest from college softball coaches, but would prefer to play basketball.

She plans to study physical therapy or sport journalism. Her knee injury led to her interest in physical therapy.

“My physical therapist helped me a lot and he was a big part of my life, so I just want to help other people like he helped me,” Harding said.

The Huskies (9-1) took hold of the High Desert League race with a 61-40 win over second-place Spanish Springs (8-2) on Friday.

Now, Reno gets another big test when it hosts McQueen (8-2) at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls Basketball Standings

High Desert

Reno 9-1

Spanish Springs 8-2

McQueen 8-2

Reed 7-3

North Valleys 4-6

Hug 0-10

SIerra League

Bishop Manogue 10-0

Douglas 4-6

Carson 4-6

Damonte Ranch 3-7

Galena 2-8

Wooster 1-9

Boys Basketball Standings

High Desert

Spanish Springs 10-0

Reno 7-3

McQueen 5-5

Reed 5-5

Hug 3-7

North Valleys 1-9

Sierra League

Galena 8-2

Carson 8-2

Bishop Manogue 2-8

Douglas 4-6

Damonte Ranch 2-8

Wooster 0-10

Basketball

Tuesday (all doubleheaders) Girls at 5:15 p.m., boys at 7 p.m., Hug at North Valleys, McQueen at Reno, Reed at Spanish Springs, Wooster at Bishop Manogue, Douglas at Carson, Galena at Damonte Ranch.

Friday: (all doubleheaders) Girls at 5:15 p.m., boys at 7 p.m., Hug at Reno, Spanish Springs at McQueen, Reed at North Valleys, Bishop Manogue at Douglas, Carson at Galena, Wooster at Damonte Ranch.

Wrestling

Wednesday: 6:30 p..m., Hug at North Valleys; McQueen at Reno; Spanish Springs at Reed; Wooster at Bishop Manogue; Dougas at Carson; and Damonte Ranch at Galena.