Hegeman leads Highland to first win of the year

Highland High School boys lacrosse coach Tom Schlappich said Roger Hegeman, a freshman a year ago, was “mostly an understudy.”

On Wednesday, the sophomore took center stage.

Hegeman led the Huskies with seven goals, as Highland beat host Franklin D. Roosevelt 12-1.

“He grew up a lot today. He played really well,” Schlappich said of his top scorer. “He learned the game last year as a ninth grader, and now as a sophomore, has made some strides. He put in a lot of time to get better.”

Of course, Hegeman had plenty of help.

Jack Young added two goals for the Huskies, while Jesse Weaver scored one goal and made three assists. Danny Rusk scored once and handed out two assists, Chris Hammond had a goal and Christian Canino distributed an assist.

Goalie Giorgio D’Angelo made two saves.

The Huskies, who are defending Section 9 Class B champions, controlled the game from the opening draw. Highland moved out to a 6-0 lead after the first quarter.

“We came out fast. I felt we were doing a lot of things well,” Schlappich said. “I wasn’t sure what we were going to get because we hadn’t scrimmaged (another team), but I was pleased with what we did against a quality opponent.”

Kevin Wise scored Roosevelt’s lone goal, on an assist from Quin Winkler. Presidents keeper Matt Bertsche made 18 saves.

Roosevelt (0-1) hosts Millbrook at 4:30 p.m. Friday, while Highland (1-0) visits Kingston at 1 p.m. Saturday.

