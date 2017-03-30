Henry County hires Wright as football coach

The Henry County High School football team is bringing back a familiar face to lead the program.

Former Fairdale coach Matt Wright has taken over as head coach of Henry County, the school announced Thursday afternoon. Wright previously served as an assistant coach at Henry County.

“I am honored and excited to accept the position of head football coach at Henry County High School,” Wright said in a statement. “I know I am becoming part of a strong community and outstanding school dedicated to investing themselves in the development of young people. I am ready to hit the ground running and lead this team. I want to thank the administration for entrusting me with the responsibility of coaching this team.”

Wright spent the past four seasons at Fairdale, putting together a 17-29 record overall (including his first season with the Bulldogs when they went 0-10).

Prior to his stint with Fairdale, Wright spent one season coaching Beth Haven.