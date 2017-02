Lee (Montgomery, Ala.) wide receiver chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Florida State, and Penn State on Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 173-pound Ruggs had 20 touchdowns this season for the Generals and was named the state’s 7A Back of the Year. He had 38 catches for 639 yards and nine touchdowns, 36 runs for 446 yards and seven touchdowns and returned one kickoff for a touchdown. He also threw three touchdown passes.