Henryville stays hot with win over New Wash.

HENRYVILLE, Ind. — The Henryville boys’ basketball team, off to its best start in decades, is learning how to handle success.

The Hornets, ranked No. 7 in Class 2-A, passed a test with a second-half thumping of New Washington 57-33 Friday night. Now, Henryville has won six straight and 9 of its last 10.

The Hornets (13-2, 2-0 Southern Athletic) faced a few bumps in the first half. New Washington (8-7, 2-1) hit five 3-pointers in the first half and led 22-21 at the intermission.

Nick Walker, who scored 13 of his 21 points in the first half, kept the Hornets in the game in the first 16 minutes.

“Nick’s got big shoulders,” said Henryville coach Jared Hill. “He’s okay with that. He’s as good as anybody, off the dribble and mid-range. He’s physically really strong. He’s a tough match-up.”

Henryville regrouped and then scored the first seven points of the third quarter – a couple of buckets from Thomas Green and a 10-footer by Walker. The Hornets still only led 32-29 with a minute left in the third quarter.

Walker then converted a steal at mid-court and soared in for the layup, igniting a 15-0 Henryville run, sending New Washington to the mat.

“We were a little more focused (in the second half),” Hill said. “Our guys were fine. They don’t get rattled. We’ll make miscues but it’s not because we’re rattled. These kids are pretty tough.”

Walker got plenty of help in the second half as Braxton Robertson, a Henryville senior, scored 11 of his 20 points in the final period.

“We just buckled down defensively and put the ball in the hole,” Robertson said. “We handled our business tonight, no matter what the rankings say. We were ready to play tonight.”

New Washington coach Jonathan May said he believes the Mustangs got in a hurry in the second half. “We just took the first shot we got,” he said. “We didn’t get it inside.”

Zach Moore, a 6-foot-3 senior, led New Washington with 16 points.

HENRYVILLE 57, NEW WASHINGTON 33

NEW WASHINGTON (8-7, 2-1 SAC)

Caleb Ellison 1p; Brandon Horton 6p; Hunter Lind 6p; Zach Moore 16p; Steve Mack 4p.

HENRYVILLE (13-2, 2-0 SAC)

Charlie Dieterlen 2p; Thomas Green 8p; Braxton Robertson 20p; Nick Walker 21p; Kasey Robertson 4p.