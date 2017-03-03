Menu
Basketball

Here's a closer look at Michigan's five Miss Basketball finalists

Clockwise from top left: Destiny Pitts, Jordan Walker, Kierra Fletcher, Kamaria McDaniel and Deja Church

Here is an alphabetical look at the 2016-17 Miss Basketball finalists:

Deja Church

5-foot-10 combo guard, Southfield A&T

Southfield Lathrup high schools Deja Church drives against Renaissance high schools Jeorgia Jones during first period action on Wednesday, March 2,2016 at Southfield Lathrup high school in Southfield MI. Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press

College: Michigan.

Biggest area of improvement: Three-point shooting and ball handling.

Best move: Attacking the basket and finishing with an “up-and-under.”

Favorite athlete: Lebron James.

Favorite book: “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins.

Top opponent: Dana Evans, Gary, Ind. (Louisville).

After my basketball career is finished, I will: “Become a nurse anesthetist in Miami, Fla. Also, I will become a business owner and give back to my city.”

Overview: Class A Co-Player of the Year, 2015-16; 1,000-point career scorer and team captain; McDonald’s All-American nominee, 2016-17; Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year nominee, 2016-17; 3.6 GPA.

Stats: FG: 41% | FT: 77% | PTS: 19.1 | REB: 8.7 | AST: 2.4 | STL: 3.1 | BLKS: 1.5


Kierra Fletcher

5-9 guard, Warren Cousino

Warren Cousino's Kierra Fletcher claps her hands together after a fould was called during the MHSAA girls basketball Class A game 2 semifinals against Hudsonville at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. on Friday, March 18, 2016.

College: Georgia Tech.

Biggest area of improvement: Jump shot.

Best move: In-and-out crossover.

Favorite athlete: Brianna Stewart.

Favorite book: “The Cabin” by Natasha Preston .

Top opponent: Katie Snow, Grosse Pointe North.

After my basketball career is finished, I will: “Have a career in government with the secret service.”

Overview: Ranked No. 51 in the nation and the top recruit in Michigan by ESPN’s HoopGurlz; Career 72% free-throw shooter; led Cousino to Class A state championship as a junior.

Stats: PTS: 22.0 | REB: 12.0 | AST: 6.0 | STL: 5.0

Kamaria McDaniel

5-10 wing, Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Kamaria McDaniel Dearborn Heights Robichaud

College: Penn State.

Biggest area of improvement: Finishing at the rim with contact.

Best move: Shammgod crossover.

Favorite athlete: Russell Westbrook.

Favorite book: “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.

Top opponent: Mykea Gray, Upper Marlboro, Md. (Miami).

After my basketball career is finished, I will: “Pursue a career in medicine.”

Overview: Ranked No. 30 at her position by ESPN’s HoopGurlz; led Robichaud to first-ever Class B district championship, regional championship and quarterfinal appearance; one of top scorers in school history.

Stats: FG: 46% | FT: 81% | PTS: 31.5 | REB: 8.0 | AST: 4.0 | STL: 1.5 | BLKS: 1.0

Destiny Pitts

6-0 guard, Detroit Country Day

Birmingham Detroit Country Day's Destiny Pitts

College: Minnesota.

Biggest area of improvement: Defense.

Best move: Step-back jumper.

Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant.

Favorite book: Any book by John Wooden.

Top opponent: Evina Westbrook, Salem, Ore. (Tennessee).

After my basketball career is finished, I will: “Be CEO of my own business.”

Overview: Four-star guard who ESPN ranks as the No. 62 player in the nation; three-time all-state player helped Country Day win state championship in 2015; Has scored over 1,500 career points; 4.0 GPA.

Stats: No individual statistics were made available for Pitts.

Jordan Walker

5-7 point guard, Muskegon Mona Shores

Jordan Walker, Muskegon Mona Shores

College: Western Michigan.

Biggest area of improvement: Mid-range and pull-up shooting following an ACL injury during the 2015 off-season.

Best move: On the left side, she dribbles with her right hand, crosses over to the left and speeds to the basket.Usually, results in an and-one.

Favorite athlete: Russell Westbrook.

Favorite book: “Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger.

Top opponent: Mardreika Cook, Muskegon (Michigan State).

After my basketball career is finished, I will: “Attend law school and become an attorney in the practice of sports management. Ultimately, one day I hope to become a judge.”

Overview: Four-year starter and first-team all-state by Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan, Detroit News and Detroit Free Press; led Mona Shores to regional championship last season; MHSAA Student Advisory Council member and MHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award winner.

Stats: FG: 43% |  FT: 69% | PTS: 22.1 | REB: 8.5 | AST: 4.2 | STL: 5.5

Deja Church Southfield-Lathrup

