Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) football stadium vandalized, causing thousands in damages

The football stadium at Alabama’s Hewitt-Trussville High was the victim of significant amount of damage to the stadium’s concession stand, with thousands of dollars in damage reported as a result of the incident.

As reported by Alabama NBC affiliate WTVM, the concession stand at Hewitt-Trussville was essentially destroyed when the metal roll-up doors at the site were opened up by the vandals. While there are no firm leads on any suspects in the incident, investigators reportedly identified three sets of footprints and also recovered surveillance images from the site that could prove to be beneficial to their work.

While the investigation into who caused the damage is ongoing, at least one H-T official expressed confidence that none of the students in the district would be involved.

“We take pride in the things that we have here in Trussville,” Hewitt-Trussville PTO president Heather Weems told WTVM. “It’s just a waste of everyone’s time to do that when we had perfectly good stuff to start with.

“I don’t think it represents the community or the kids or anybody from for the city of Trussville. I think was just a random person or persons that just for some reason decided to behave badly.”