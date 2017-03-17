Baseball High school baseball: Pinnacle vs. Stillwater (Okla.) By USA TODAY Sports March 17, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email James Wicker from Pinnacle High School dives for first base against Stillwater High School during a Horizon High School baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 16, 2017. The Stillwater High School outfield works to get the ball against Pinnacle High School at a Horizon High School baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 16, 2017. Mason Gray from Pinnacle High School pitches against Stillwater High School at a Horizon High School baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 16, 2017. Stillwater High School head coach Jimmy Harris walks back to the dugout during a game against Pinnacle High School at a Horizon High School baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 16, 2017. Stillwater High School players collect four balls during a game against Pinnacle High School at a Horizon High School baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 16, 2017. Owen Logan from Stillwater High School catches the ball against Pinnacle High School at a Horizon High School baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 16, 2017. Dylan Gardner from Stillwater High School attempts to get C.J. Schauwecker from Pinnacle High School out during a Horizon High School baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 16, 2017. Brian Skillman from Stillwater High School pitches against Pinnacle High School at a Horizon High School baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 16, 2017. Caleb Case from Stillwater High School catches a foul ball against Pinnacle High School at a Horizon High School baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 16, 2017. Alex Malvick from Pinnacle High School dives for a ball against Stillwater High School during a Horizon High School baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 16, 2017. Brian Skillman from Stillwater High School slides into home during a game against Pinnacle High School at a Horizon High School baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 16, 2017. Dylan Gardner from Stillwater High School throws to first base against Pinnacle High School at a Horizon High School baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 16, 2017. Pinnacle High School head coach Roy Muller walks back to the dugout during a game against Stillwater High School at a Horizon High School baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 16, 2017. Stillwater High School gathers on the mound during the final inning against Pinnacle High School at a Horizon High School baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 16, 2017. Jake Holmes from Pinnacle High School runs to home base to score the winning run against Stillwater High School during a Horizon High School baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 16, 2017. baseball, AZCentral, Baseball, Horizon High School (Scottsdale AZ), Pinnacle High School (Phoenix AZ), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Hitting, pitching comes through for No. 1 Pinnacle for Between The Lines baseball title News Phoenix College assistant Duane Eason to take over Mountain Pointe boys basketball program News azcentral.com Sports Awards Girls Soccer Athlete of Year finalists, Coaches of the Year, All-Arizona Team