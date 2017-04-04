High school baseball Showdown in the Park starts Thurday with state championship rematch

High school baseball junkies can check out some of the best small school teams Missouri has to offer in one setting this weekend in Ozark.

U.S. Baseball Park, formerly known as Ducks Stadium, hosts the Showdown in the Park festival Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The nine-game event features seven different teams and begins with a rematch of a 2016 state championship game.

Springfield’s New Covenant Academy (4-0) takes on back-to-back reigning Class 1 state champion Bell City (5-2) Thursday at 5 p.m. on the artificial turf in a reboot of last season’s Class 1 state title game. New Covenant Academy has since moved up to Class 2 in just its third year of fielding a varsity baseball team.

Bell City is also scheduled to take on Fair Grove (3-3) and Galena (6-1) on Friday. Additionally, Fair Grove will play Forsyth (7-2), the No. 6-ranked Class 3 team in the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association poll.

Springfield Catholic (6-4) has a pair of Saturday games against Summit Christian Academy (8-0), the No. 1-ranked Class 3 team in the state, and Galena, ranked No. 6 in Class 2 baseball. The Irish are led by a pair of NCAA Division I baseball signees in Mason Dickemann (Missouri State) and Will Duff (Vanderbilt).

New Covenant takes a day off on Friday and plays a pair of games Saturday afternoon against Summit Christian and Galena.

High school baseball Showdown in the Park 2017

All games at U.S. Baseball Park

4400 North 19th Street, Ozark

Thursday, April 6

5 p.m. New Covenant Academy vs. Bell City

Friday, April 7

10 a.m. Fair Grove vs. Bell City

12:15 p.m. Forsyth vs. Fair Grove

2:30 p.m. Bell City vs. Galena

4:45 p.m. Forsyth vs. Summit Christian Academy

Saturday, April 8

10 a.m. Springfield Catholic vs. Summit Christian Academy

12:15 p.m. Galena vs. Springfield Catholic

2:30 p.m. Summit Christian Academy vs. New Covenant Academy

4:45 p.m. New Covenant Academy vs. Galena