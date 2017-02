High school basketball district tournament schedules

The boys and girls basketball teams from Kickapoo each hold No. 1 seeds in their upcoming district playoff tournaments.

Both teams reached the Class 5 state championship games in 2016, with Kickapoo’s girls winning a state title with a win over Kirkwood. Kickapoo competes in Class 5 District 11 at Falcon Court at Glendale. The Falcons moved up from Class 4 to Class 5 in the offseason when the Missouri State High School Activities Association conducted reclassifying for basketball.

The state championship games for Classes 4 and 5 are scheduled for March 18 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

2017 high school basketball playoffs for Classes 4 and 5

BOYS

Class 4 District 9

At Bolivar

Monday, Feb. 27

(3)Rogersville vs. (6)West Plains 6 p.m.

(4)Reeds Spring vs. (5)Marshfield 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Semifinals: (1)Bolivar vs. Reeds Spring/Marshfield 6 p.m.

(2)Hillcrest vs. Rogersville/West Plains 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Championship final 2:15 p.m.

Class 4 District 10

At McDonald County (Anderson)

Tuesday, Feb. 28

(3)Carl Junction vs. (6)Monett 6 p.m.

(4)Cassville vs. (5)McDonald County 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Semifinals: (1)Aurora vs. Cassville/McDonald County 7 p.m.

(2)Webb City vs. Carl Junction/Monett 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Championship final 7:30 p.m.

Class 5 District 10

At Waynesville

Saturday, Feb. 25

(4)Waynesville vs. (5)Camdenton 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Semifinals: (1)Willard vs. Waynesville/Camdenton 5:30 p.m.

(2)Lebanon vs. (3)Central 7 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Championship final 5:30 p.m.

Class 5 District 11

At Glendale

Saturday, Feb. 25

(4)Parkview vs. (5)Branson 3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

Semifinals: (1)Kickapoo vs. Parkview/Branson 7:30 p.m.

(2)Glendale vs. (3)Ozark 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Championship final 8 p.m.

Class 5 District 12

At Nixa

Saturday, Feb. 25

(4)Joplin vs. (5)Carthage 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Semifinals: (1)Republic vs. Joplin/Carthage 6 p.m.

(2)Nixa vs. (3)Neosho 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Championship final 6 p.m.

GIRLS

Class 4 District 9

At Bolivar

Saturday, Feb. 25

(4)Bolivar vs. (5)Reeds Spring 1 p.m.

(3)Marshfield vs. (6)Hillcrest 2:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Semifinals: (1)West Plains vs. Bolivar/Reeds Spring 6 p.m.

(2)Rogersville vs. Marshfield/Hillcrest 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Championship final 1 p.m.

Class 4 District 10

At McDonald County (Anderson)

Monday, Feb. 27

(3)Cassville vs. (6)Monett 6 p.m.

(4)Aurora vs. (5)McDonald County 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Semifinals: (2)Webb City vs. Cassville/Monett 4 p.m.

(1)Carl Junction vs. Aurora/McDonald County 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Championship final 6 p.m.

Class 5 District 10

At Waynesville

Saturday, Feb. 25

(4)Willard vs. (5)Central 4:15 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

Semifinals: (1)Lebanon vs. Willard/Central 5:30 p.m.

(2)Waynesville vs. (3)Camdenton 7 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Championship final 7 p.m.

Class 5 District 11

At Glendale

Saturday, Feb. 25

(4)Parkview vs. (5)Glendale 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

Semifinals: (1)Kickapoo vs. Parkview/Glendale 4:30 p.m.

(2)Branson vs. (3)Ozark 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Championship final 6 p.m.

Class 5 District 12

At Nixa

Saturday, Feb. 25

(4)Carthage vs. (5)Joplin 3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

Semifinals: (1)Republic vs. Carthage/Joplin 6 p.m.

(2)Neosho vs. (3)Nixa 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Championship final 6 p.m.