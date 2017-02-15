High school basketball playoffs start Saturday

Missouri’s high school basketball postseason fires up Saturday with the start of the district playoffs.

Greenwood’s boys basketball team holds the No. 1 seed in Class 2 District 10, scheduled for play at Skyline High School in Urbana. Senior Julius Walker, now Greenwood’s career leading scorer, leads the Blue Jays (20-3) into the tournament on an 11-game winning streak.

In four years, Walker scored 2,055 points and averaged a scoring and rebounding double-double through his junior and senior years. As good as Walker has been, Greenwood coach Darren Taylor said the rest of the Blue Jays have stepped up to power a fine season.

“What’s made us better here lately is everybody is getting in the games. It’s not just one person. We’re getting four or five people in double figures,” Taylor said. “They’re all coming together at the right time—just a special group of kids.”

Greenwood’s surge has been driven by Walker and fellow seniors Garrett Nau, Wesley Bergen and Tony Brandt.

“This group of kids is extremely motivated. We have four seniors in our leadership,” Taylor said. “They are a really good group of kids.”

Fans aiming to get their dollar’s worth should head to Willard on Saturday. Walnut Grove holds the hosting rights in Class 1 District 5, but Willard High School will be the site of eight playoff games on Saturday. Walnut Grove’s boys and girls teams both hold No. 1 seeds in the district. Both are ranked second in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state rankings for Class 1, and both aim to make return trips to the state playoff semifinals.

Fair Grove hosts the boys and girls tournaments for Class 3 District 10, which feature girls Class 3 defending state champion Strafford (25-0) and a horde of boys playoff contenders in No. 1-seeded Fair Grove (20-5), No. 2-seeded Clever (19-5), No. 3-seeded Springfield Catholic (17-7) and No. 4-seeded Strafford (13-9).

Catholic coach Tony Armstrong believes his young Fightin’ Irish squad, without a senior on the roster, has the mettle to withstand what has been dubbed by some as “the district of death.”

“That’s only for seven teams. For one of them, it will be the district of life, so we’re hoping it’s the district of life for us. It’ll be tough, but we’re looking forward to it,” Armstrong said.

The Irish knocked off district host Fair Grove 59-52 on the road on Tuesday night, several days after the district tournament had already been seeded.

High school basketball state championship “final four” weekends are scheduled for mid-March at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Semifinal, third place and state championship games in Classes 1, 2 and 3 take place March 9-11, and the games for Classes 4 and 5 will happen the weekend after March 17 and 18.

2017 high school basketball district playoff basketball schedule

Classes 1, 2 and 3

GIRLS

Class 1 District 4

At Bakersfield

Saturday, Feb. 18

(1)Bradleyville vs. (8)Lutie 10 a.m.

(4)Dora vs. (5)Niangua 12:40 p.m.

(2)Chadwick vs. (7)Koshkonong 2 p.m.

(3)Couch vs. (6)Bakersfield 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Championship final 7 p.m.

Class 1 District 5

At Willard

Saturday, Feb. 18

(1)Walnut Grove vs. (8)Everton 9:30 a.m.

(4)Exeter vs. (5)Golden City 11 a.m.

(2)Wheaton vs. (7)Greenfield 3:30 p.m.

(3)Dadeville vs. (6)Hurley 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Championship final 6 p.m.

Class 1 District 6

At Drexel

Monday, Feb. 20

(1)Bronaugh vs. (8)Sheldon 4:30 p.m.

(4)Hume vs. (5)Northeast Vernon County 5:45 p.m.

(2)Montrose vs. (7)Ballard 7 p.m.

(3)Drexel vs. (6)Miami 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Semifinals 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Championship final 6 p.m.

Class 1 District 7

At Halfway

Tuesday, Feb. 21

(1)Wheatland BYE

(4)Lakeland vs. (5)Weaubleau 5 p.m.

(2)Hermitage vs. (7)Humansville 6:30 p.m.

(3)Macks Creek vs. (6)Halfway 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Semifinals 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Championship final 5 p.m.

Class 2 District 4

At Sparta

Saturday, Feb. 18

(1)Gainesville vs. (8)Sparta 1 p.m.

(4)Plato vs. (5)Mansfield 2:30 p.m.

(2)Norwood vs. (7)Seymour 4 p.m.

(3)Hartville vs. (6)Fordland 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 21

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Championship final 6 p.m.

Class 2 District 10

At Skyline

Monday, Feb. 20

(1)Skyline vs. (8)Pleasant Hope 4:30 p.m.

(4)New Covenant Academy vs. (5)Marion C. Early 5:45 p.m.

(2)Spokane vs. (7)Greenwood 7 p.m.

(3)Fair Play vs. (6)Osceola 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Championship final 6 p.m.

Class 2 District 11

At Galena

(1)Blue Eye vs. (8)Billings 4 p.m.

(4)Verona vs. (5)School of the Ozarks 5:15 p.m.

(2)Miller vs. (7)Marionville 6:30 p.m.

(3)Crane vs. (6)Galena 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Championship final 5:30 p.m.

Class 2 District 12

At Sarcoxie

Monday, Feb. 20

(1)Purdy vs. (8)Thomas Jefferson 4 p.m.

(4)McAuley Catholic vs. (5)College Heights 5:30 p.m.

(2)Pierce City vs. (7)Southwest 7 p.m.

(3)Sarcoxie vs. (6)Jasper 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Championship final 6 p.m.

Class 2 District 13

At Rich Hill

(1)Adrian vs. (8)Appleton City 4:30 p.m.

(4)Liberal vs. (5)Rich Hill 6 p.m.

(2)Midway vs. (7)Archie 7:30 p.m.

(3)Lockwood vs. (6)Crest Ridge 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Championship final 5:30 p.m.

Class 3 District 10

At Cabool

Saturday, Feb. 18

(1)Licking vs. (8)Conway 1 p.m.

(4)Mountain View-Liberty vs. (5)Mountain Grove 2:30 p.m.

(2)Houston vs. (7)Cabool 4 p.m.

(3)Willow Springs vs. (6)Ava 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Championship final 5 p.m.

Class 3 District 11

At Fair Grove

Monday, Feb. 20

(1)Strafford vs. (8)Hollister 4 p.m.

(4)Springfield Catholic vs. (5)Ash Grove 5:30 p.m.

(2)Clever vs. (7)Forsyth 7 p.m.

(3)Fair Grove vs. Buffalo 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Championship final 6 p.m.

Class 3 District 12

At Seneca

Monday, Feb. 20

(1)Mt. Vernon vs. (8)Diamond 4 p.m.

(4)Seneca vs. (5)East Newton 8:30 p.m.

(2)Lamar vs. (7)Stockton 7 p.m.

(3)Butler vs. (6)El Dorado Springs 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Championship final 6 p.m.

BOYS

Class 1 District 4

At Bakersfield

Saturday, Feb. 18

(1)Bradleyville at (8)Niangua 11:20 a.m.

(4)Couch vs. (5)Koshkonong 4:40 p.m.

(2)Bakersfield vs. (7)Lutie 7:20 p.m.

(3)Dora vs. (6)Chadwick 3:20 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Championship final 7 p.m.

Class 1 District 5

At Willard

Saturday, Feb. 18

(1)Walnut Grove vs. (8)Exeter 12:30 p.m.

(4)Everton vs. (5)Golden City 2 p.m.

(2)Greenfield vs. (7)Wheaton 6:30 p.m.

(3)Hurley vs. (6)Dadeville 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Championship final 7:30 p.m.

Class 1 District 6

At Drexel

Tuesday, Feb. 21

(1)Montrose vs. (8)Hume 4:30 p.m.

(4)Bronaugh vs. (5)Ballard 5:45 p.m.

(2)Drexel vs. (7)Northeast Vernon County 7 p.m.

(3)Sheldon vs. (6)Miami 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Championship final 7:30 p.m.

Class 1 District 7

At Halfway

Monday, Feb. 20

(1)Hermitage vs. (8)Humansville

(4)Lakeland vs. (5)Weaubleau

(2)Wheatland vs. (7)Climax Springs

(3)Macks Creek vs. (6)Halfway

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Semifinals 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Championship final 6 p.m.

Class 2 District 4

At Sparta

Monday, Feb. 20

(1)Hartville vs. (8)Norwood 4 p.m.

(4)Plato vs. (5)Sparta 5:30 p.m.

(2)Mansfield vs. (7)Gainesville 7 p.m.

(3)Fordland vs. (6)Seymour 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Championship final 7:45 p.m.

Class 2 District 10

At Skyline

Tuesday, Feb. 21

(1)Greenwood vs. (8)Osceola 4:30 p.m.

(4)Marion C. Early vs. (5)New Covenant Academy 5:45 p.m.

(2)Fair Play vs. (7)Spokane 7 p.m.

(3)Skyline vs. (6)Pleasant Hope 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Championship final 7:45 p.m.

Class 2 District 11

At Galena

Tuesday, Feb. 21

(1)Marionville vs. (8)Miller 4 p.m.

(4)School of the Ozarks vs. (5)Galena 5:15 p.m.

(2)Crane vs. (7)Verona 6:30 p.m.

(3)Blue Eye vs. (6)Billings 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Championship final 7:45 p.m.

Class 2 District 12

At Sarcoxie

Tuesday, Feb. 21

(1)McAuley Catholic vs. (8)Thomas Jefferson 4 p.m.

(4)Southwest vs. (5)Sarcoxie 5:30 p.m.

(2)Pierce City vs. (7)College Heights 7 p.m.

(3)Purdy vs. (6)Jasper 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Championship final 8 p.m.

Class 2 District 13

At Rich Hill

Tuesday, Feb. 21

(1)Adrian vs. (8)Cass-Midway 4:30 p.m.

(4)Crest Ridge vs. (5)Liberal 6 p.m.

(2)Appleton City vs. (7)Rich Hill 7:30 p.m.

(3)Lockwood vs. (6)Archie 9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Championship final 7 p.m.

Class 3 District 10

At Cabool

Monday, Feb. 20

(1)Mountain Grove vs. (8)Houston 6 p.m.

(4)Conway vs. (5)Cabool 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

(2)Licking vs. (7)Willow Springs 6 p.m.

(3)Mountain View-Liberty vs. (6)Ava 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Championship final 6:30 p.m.

Class 3 District 11

At Fair Grove

Tuesday, Feb. 21

(1)Fair Grove vs. (8)Buffalo 4 p.m.

(4)Strafford vs. (5)Forsyth 5:30 p.m.

(2)Clever vs. (7)Hollister 7 p.m.

(3)Springfield Catholic vs. (6)Ash Grove 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Championship final 6 p.m.

Class 3 District 12

At Seneca

Tuesday, Feb. 21

(1)Lamar vs. (8)East Newton 4 p.m.

(4)Seneca vs. (5)Stockton 5:30 p.m.

(3)Butler vs. (6)Diamond 7 p.m.

(2)Mt. Vernon vs. (7)El Dorado Springs 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Championship final 7:30 p.m.