High school basketball quarterfinal rundown: Strafford still undefeated

Strafford’s girls basketball team shoots free throws like the players are afraid to miss.

The reigning Class 3 state champions made 25 of their 26 free throw attempts in a 61-34 win Saturday at the O’Reilly Family Event Center that will send Strafford to the playoff semifinals for a second consecutive year. The unbeaten squad improved to 31-0.

Senior Abby Oliver led Strafford with 17 points. The College of the Ozarks signee explained a drill the team runs to practice free throws.

“We play a game. It’s called free throw rotation. You make two free throws at each basket, and we have six baskets. However many baskets you have left at the end of a certain time, you have to run,” Oliver said.

Oliver was 7-for-7 in free throw shooting in Saturday’s win.

“We really work on (free throws) in practice. That’s one of the big keys that Coach (Steve) Frank stresses. He just expects us to step up there and knock them down,” Oliver said.

Most of the time, Strafford doesn’t put players on the blocks to rebound. More than 90 percent of the time when a Strafford player is at the line, there won’t be a rebound.

“We shoot a lot of free throws in practice,” Frank said. “That’s all we talk about: free throws, rebounds and defense. Those three things, and then everything else will take care of itself.”

With Southern Boone putting most of its defensive attention on Oliver and 6-foot-1 sophomore Hayley Frank, junior Zoey Mullings scored 16 points. Kayley Frank, Hayley’s non-identical twin, scored 14 points, and Hayley Frank still managed 12 points while dealing with constant double teams.

Steve Frank expects anyone in his lineup to contribute points in playoff games.

“They’ve stepped up and done a great job. I think last year on our run, in our last six games we had five different leading scorers, and that’s hard to stop when you’ve got that good of balance,” Frank said.

Strafford will play Lutheran North 22-8 on Thursday at 1:40 p.m. at Hearnes Center for a shot to return to the state title game. Frank isn’t letting his team look past the semifinals, and usually doesn’t have to say much to enforce his “one game at a time” demand.

“They never talk about what happened last year, they don’t talk about anything ahead, and I think that’s what makes them so special. They just come in and put their hard hats on every day and they go to work,” Frank said.

Girls basketball Class 3 quarterfinals

Strafford 61, Southern Boone 34

At O’Reilly Family Event Center

Strafford 13-12-14-22—61

Southern Boone 7-5-8-14—34

Individual scoring

Strafford—Abby Oliver 17, Zoey Mullings 16, Kayley Frank 14, Hayley Frank 12, Logan Jones 2

Southern Boone—Emma Anderson 14, Carrie Ponder 4, Skyler Beeson 4, Isabella Smith 4, Megan Barnett 3, Kylie Shoot 3, Kailey Goodrich 2.

Trey Collins sinks critical free throws to push Mountain Grove past Fair Grove

Mountain Grove senior Trey Collins showed his poise by draining a pair of free throws with just three seconds remaining in Mountain Grove’s 50-49 defeat of Fair Grove in the Class 3 boys basketball quarterfinals.

Mountain Grove returns to the semifinals for a second consecutive year. The Panthers appear focused on the journey to Columbia.

“We took third last year. We obviously wanted to do a lot better than that,” Collins said.

Drury’s O’Reilly Family Event Center turned into a den of heartbreak for Fair Grove for a second time. The Eagles (25-6) have now lost to Mountain Grove in the playoff quarterfinals for two consecutive years. Fair Grove coach Tim Brown is a Drury alumnus and basketball player.

“Sports can be a very brutal thing sometimes, but the thing that’s special about our guys — they play sports because they love it, they don’t let sports define who they are,” Brown said.

Senior Garrett Kesterson scored 16 points in his final high school game playing alongside fellow seniors Evan Fullerton and Dalton Cloyd.

The 2015-2016 Eagles lost 66-61 to Mountain Grove in the quarterfinals and went 26-5. Fair Grove had never been that far in the playoffs, but there wasn’t much pomp and circumstance in the postseason.

“This group is definitely special,” Brown said. “We were unable to celebrate our season last year because there just wasn’t closure after the end of it. This year our kids gave everything they could. (Last year) we had so many kids coming back, we just didn’t celebrate it.”

Kesterson, Cloyd and Fullerton will be celebrated this time. The group helped the Eagles go 51-11 in the last two seasons and won two district championships.

“They’ve done so much they’ve raised the bar,” Brown said. “They mean so much to our program. We talked about building a championship culture.”

Mountain Grove (28-2) will face Transportation and Law (19-10) in the semifinals. The game is scheduled for Thursday at 8:20 p.m. at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Transportation and Law is a public high school located in northern St. Louis.

Boys basketball Class 3 quarterfinals

Mountain Grove 50, Fair Grove 49

At O’Reilly Family Event Center

Fair Grove 7-17-13-12—49

Mountain Grove 7-14-15-12—50

Individual scoring

Fair Grove—Garrett Kesterson 16, Cole Gilpin 10, Evan Fullerton 9, Dalton Cloyd 7, Steven Huskey 4, David Oplotnik 3

Mountain Grove—Carter Otwell 13, Brock Coffman 12, Trey Collins 10, Conner McNew 9, Cade Coffman 6.

Crane prevails in duel with Greenwood

Dalton Hayes admits he was frightened.

The Crane senior stepped to the free throw line with less than a minute to play, with his Pirates squad trailing Greenwood 48-47 in the Class 2 playoff quarterfinals. Hayes had two shots to extend his career after he was fouled driving to the basket.

“That’s one of the scariest things you never want to see when you’re down with less than a minute left in the game. The clock is ticking, everything is going so much faster than normal, it’s one of the scariest things ever,” Hayes said.

Hayes sunk both free throws, and Crane prevailed 49-48 to advance to the semifinals in Columbia. He finished the game with 12 points.

Hayes committed a second personal foul in the third minute of the game and spent the rest of the first half on the bench.

“I was really frustrated. I kind of went over (to the bench) and cleared my head, and then I watched. I realized I have some of the best teammates a player could ever ask for,” Hayes said. “It brought me up and gave me confidence for when I went back in the game.”

Wyatt Vaught paced Crane (19-10) in the first half with all 13 of his points. The junior guard hit four 3-pointers.

Coach Craig Campbell is in his second season at Crane, but he is well aware of the basketball tradition that precedes him. The Pirates last reached the final four in 2015.

Campbell addressed his team about Crane’s trend of success.

“We’re not playing for each other, we’re playing for Crane. We’ve got a tradition we’ve got to uphold, but we’ve got to leave a legacy ourselves. The boys embraced that and that’s how they’ve been playing ever since,” Campbell said.

In his final high school basketball game, Greenwood (25-4) senior Julius Walker scored 29 points. Walker is Greenwood’s all-time leading scorer with more than 2,200 points scored in his career.

“We just knew to watch Julius because we struggled guarding him all game. He’s a good player. It’s hard to guard a player like him,” Hayes said. “He’s a mismatch problem, he’s fundamentally sound, he knows a lot about the game.”

Crane will take on Harrisburg (22-8) in the Class 2 semifinals on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Hearnes Center in Columbia. The corresponding semifinal pits Oran (21-8) against Sacred Heart (25-5).

Boys basketball Class 2 playoff quarterfinal

Greenwood, Crane

At O’Reilly Family Event Center, Drury University

Crane 19-11-12-7—49

Greenwood 13-10-14-11—48

Individual scoring

Crane—Wyatt Vaught 13, Dalton Hayes 12, Colton Elder 11, Braydon Cook 5, Deven White 4, Tyler Campbell 4

Greenwood—Julius Walker 29, Wesley Bergen 9, Tony Brandt 6, Joseph Brock 4.

Skyline reaches fifth consecutive girls hoops semifinal

The last person to leave Urbana on Thursday should be sure to lock up for the weekend.

Skyline High School’s girls basketball team sealed its fifth straight trip to the Class 2 final four in Columbia with a 67-24 quarterfinal win over Pierce City Saturday at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

Junior Kaylee DaMitz scored 20 points. She’s well aware of what her team’s success means to Urbana, a town of about 400 people where high school basketball is a crucial source of local entertainment.

“When you’ve only got a Dollar General and some gas stations, you’ve just got to go to basketball games,” DaMitz said.

The feeling of cementing a trip to Columbia never loses its luster, according to DaMitz.

“The fact that we’ve gone five times straight is pretty crazy and awesome. You know, it’s such an achievement for our school,” DaMitz said. “It’s still an awesome feeling every time.”

Skyline (29-2) will play Scotland County (27-1) in the Class 2 semifinals Thursday at 8:20 p.m. at the Hearnes Center. Skyline last won a state championship in 2008.

Girls basketball Class 2 playoff quarterfinal

Skyline 67, Pierce City 24

At O’Reilly Family Event Center, Drury University

Pierce City 4-9-3-8—24

Skyline 20-20-23-4—67

Individual scoring

Pierce City—Belle Golubski 9, Libbey Strickler 4, Kendyl Haward 3, Christine Stellwagen 3, Ragan Blinzer 3, Belle Kamplain 2

Skyline—Kaylee DaMitz 20, Savannah Owen 10, Autumn Garrett 10, McKinsey Mountain 9, Lauren Wouters 6, Sarah Cunningham 5, Valen Logan 4 Chloe Cole 3.

Walnut Grove squads headed back to state

Another banner year of basketball continues in the Greene County community of Walnut Grove, where both the girls and the boys teams are bound for the state semifinals.

Walnut Grove’s girls (27-4) beat Leeton 51-39 Saturday in Clinton to advance to the final four for a sixth consecutive year. The Tigers reached the state finals in four of the past five seasons, winning three Class 1 state championships.

The Walnut Grove boys will try to earn another crack at a state championship, having come up short against Stanberry in the title game a season ago. The Tigers (28-3) beat Hermitage (27-4) 75-67 in an overtime thriller Saturday, also in Clinton. Walnut Grove outscored the Hornets 12-4 in the four-minute overtime period to win.

The Tigers will face Glasgow (27-3) in the semifinals Thursday at 1:40 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.