High school basketball rankings: Strafford girls, Walnut Grove boys No. 1

Two of the No.1-ranked high school basketball teams in Missouri reside in Greene County.

Walnut Grove’s boys and Strafford’s girls are ranked at the top of their respective classes in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll released Thursday. The Walnut Grove Tigers (12-0) are the No. 1 team in Class 1, while Strafford’s girls team (12-0) holds the No. 1 ranking in Class 3 fresh off winning the Pink Division championship of the 2016 Pink and White Lady Classic.

In the girls rankings, Kickapoo and Lebanon are ranked ninth and tenth, respectively, in Class 5. Rogersville (9-4) checks in eighth in Class 4.

In the Class 5 boys rankings, Kickapoo holds the No. 5 spot ahead of No. 6 Nixa. Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament Blue Division champion Republic enters the newest set of rankings at No. 8.

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association rankings

The MBCA Basketball poll is selected by a panel of coaches representing each of the 8 MBCA districts and each of the five Missouri basketball classes.

Girls rankings as of Jan. 5

Class 1

1. Jefferson 8-0

2. Walnut Grove 9-2

3. North Mercer 6-1

4. Leeton 7-0

5. Mound City 7-1

6. Wheatland 9-1

7. Higbee 8-1

8. Norborne 6-1

9. South Nodaway 9-0

10. Southwest (Livingston County) 6-1

Class 2

1. Clopton 9-0

2. Skyline 11-1

3. Norwood 8-0

4. Gainesville 10-0

5. Thayer 10-0

6. New Franklin 8-1

7. Purdy 7-1

8. Spokane 9-2

9. Scotland County 6-1

10. Mid Buchanan 10-0

Class 3

1. Strafford 12-0

2. Southern Boone 8-0

3. St. James 13-0

4. Father Tolton 10-1

5. Central (Park Hills) 11-1

6. Whitfield 8-5

7. Monroe City 10-0

8. Trenton 8-2

9. California 5-1

10. Licking 9-3

Class 4

1. Carl Junction 8-0

2. MICDS 10-0

3. Incarnate Word 11-1

4. Parkway North 8-1

5. Chillicothe 8-1

6. Pacific 11-2

7. Benton (St. Joseph) 6-3

8. Logan-Rogersville 9-4

9. West Plains 7-4

10. Grain Valley 5-2

Class 5

1. Jefferson City 11-0

2. Kirkwood 8-1

3. Hickman 9-1

4. Rock Bridge 9-2

5. Washington 8-1

6. Blue Springs South 7-2

7. Jackson 9-1

8. Lees Summit North 8-0

9. Kickapoo 10-3

10. Lebanon 7-3

Boys rankings as of Jan. 5

Class 1

1. Walnut Grove 12-0

2. Winston 10-0

3. Glasgow 7-0

4. North Andrew 6-0

5. Hermitage 10-1

6. Advance 8-2

7. Scott County Central 7-4

8. Braymer 7-1

9. Jefferson 5-3

10. Greenfield 6-2

Class 2

1. Stanberry 8-0

2. Hartville 10-2

3. Thayer 10-2

4. Bismarck 9-2

5. Lincoln 8-1

6. Newburg 9-2

7. Knox County 8-2

8. Ellington 7-2

9. Mansfield 9-3

10. Crane 6-4

Class 3

1. Cardinal Ritter 11-3

2. Licking 12-0

3. Charleston 10-1

4. Southern Boone 7-0

5. Caruthersville 6-1

6. Summit Christian Academy 8-1

7. Lamar 8-1

8. Mountain Grove 7-2

9. Monroe City 9-0

10. Saxony Lutheran 10-1

Class 4

1. Sikeston 9-0

2. St. Mary’s 11-0

3. Vashon 9-2

4. Helias Catholic 7-1

5. Farmington 9-1

6. Jennings 10-2

7. Parkway West 7-3

8. Hillsboro 10-1

9. Bolivar 9-2

10. St.Charles 9-3

Class 5

1. Chaminade 10-1

2. Lee’s Summit West 8-0

3. SLUH 10-4

4. Webster Groves 7-2

5. Kickapoo 7-2

6. Nixa 9-1

7. Park Hill 10-0

8. Republic 9-1

9. Park Hill South 8-3

10. Liberty 8-2