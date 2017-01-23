High school basketball rankings: Unbeaten Strafford girls still No. 1

There’s a reason why Strafford’s girls basketball team wears warmup tops with bulls-eyes printed on the back.

The reigning Class 2 state champions retain the No. 1 ranking in the state coaches poll for a sixth time this season. Strafford improved to 18-0 and now holds a 34-game winning streak that dates to a loss to Marshfield Jan. 21, 2016.

Rogersville became just the second team this season to hold Strafford below 60 points in a single game in a 58-40 loss Friday in the championship game at the Rogersville Lady Cat Classic.

Kickapoo (16-3) hasn’t lost a game in the 2017 calendar year. The Chiefs last loss came to North Little Rock in the White Division championship of the 2016 Pink and White Lady Classic. Since then, Kickapoo has been on a seven-game winning streak. Kickapoo checks in at No. 8 in the Class 5 rankings, two spots ahead of Ozark Conference foe Lebanon.

Lebanon (11-4) holds a four-game winning streak since a 66-53 loss to Kickapoo Jan. 5.

Nixa’s boys (13-2) hold the No. 5 spot in the Class 5 rankings, one spot ahead of Kickapoo (12-4). Votes from coaches around the state were taken a day before Kickapoo defeated Nixa 61-57 in Nixa on Friday night. Nixa coach Jay Osborne couldn’t remember the last time the Eagles lost on their home floor, other than to say it’s been at least three years.

Missouri Boys Basketball Poll

The MBCA Basketball poll is selected by a panel of coaches representing each of the 8 MBCA districts and each of the five Missouri basketball classes.

Class 1

1. Winston 15-0

2. Walnut Grove 14-1

3. Glasgow 11-0

4. North Andrew 13-0

5. Advance 10-2

6. Scott County Central 10-4

7. Hermitage 13-2

8. Braymer 12-1

9. Jefferson 10-4

10. Greenfield 10-3

Class 2

1. Hartville 13-2

2. Thayer 14-2

3. Stanberry 11-1

4. Lincoln 13-1

5. Wellington-Napolean 12-1

6. Newburg 12-2

7. Marionville 12-1

8. Ellington 10-2

9. Knox County 12-3

10. Salisbury 9-3

Class 3

1. Southern Boone 12-0

2. Cardinal Ritter 12-4

3. Charleston 12-2

4. Caruthersville 8-1

5. Licking 12-2

6. Lamar 11-1

7. Mountain Grove 11-2

8. Saxony Lutheran 15-1

9. Summit Christian Academy 11-2

10. Monroe City 12-1

Class 4

1. Vashon 10-2

2. St. Mary’s 14-1

3. Sikeston 10-2

4. Helias Catholic 11-2

5. Farmington 11-2

6. Jennings 13-3

7. Parkway West 9-3

8. Hillsboro 13-1

9. Bolivar 13-2

10. Center-Kansas City 9-2

Class 5

1. Chaminade 13-1

2. Lee’s Summit West 11-1

3. SLUH 12-4

4. Webster Groves 10-2

5. Nixa 12-1

6. Kickapoo 11-4

7. Park Hill 11-1

8. Liberty 9-3

9. Park Hill South 9-3

10. Republic 11-5

Missouri Girls Basketball Poll

The MBCA Basketball poll is selected by a panel of coaches representing each of the 8 MBCA districts and each of the five Missouri basketball classes.

Class 1

1. Walnut Grove 12-2

2. North Mercer 11-1

3. Leeton 11-0

4. Jefferson 13-1

5. Mound City 10-3

6. Wheatland 12-1

7. Higbee 10-2

8. Southwest (Livingston County) 9-2

9. Norborne 8-2

10. Rock Port 9-3

Class 2

1. Clopton 12-0

2. Skyline 13-2

3. Gainesville 14-0

4. Norwood 13-1

5. Thayer 14-1

6. Purdy 11-1

7. New Franklin 11-3

8. Spokane 14-2

9. Scotland County 9-1

10. Mid Buchanan 13-1

Class 3

1. Strafford 17-0

2. St. James 17-0

3. Father Tolton 13-1

4. Southern Boone 12-2

5. Boonville 13-1

6. Central (Park Hills) 13-2

7. Monroe City 13-1

8. Trenton 12-2

9. Whitfield 10-6

10. California 10-3

Class 4

1. Incarnate Word 13-1

2. Chillicothe 12-1

3. MICDS 13-1

4. Carl Junction 8-1

5. Parkway North 10-2

6. Pacific 12-2

7. Benton (St. Joseph) 7-3

8. Sullivan 10-2

9. Osage 9-2

10. Smithville 10-4

Class 5

1. Jefferson City 13-0

2. Kirkwood 11-2

3. Washington 11-1

4. Rock Bridge 11-2

5. Hickman 11-2

6. Lees Summit North 11-0

7. Blue Springs South 8-2

8. Kickapoo 13-3

9. Jackson 9-2

10. Lebanon 8-4