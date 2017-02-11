High school basketball standouts: Feb. 10

See some of the top boys and girls basketball performers from Friday’s games in the Lansing area.

BOYS

WESTIN MYLES, EAST LANSING: The senior made eight 3s while scoring 33 points to help the Trojans knock off Sexton.

JORDAN HENRY, OKEMOS: The junior paced the Chiefs with 32 points in an overtime loss to Holt.

NICK MILITZ, WEBBERVILLE: Scored 29 points and added 10 rebounds to help the Spartans beat Byron.

ZHERVONTAE SMITH, SEXTON: The senior guard had 26 points in the Big Reds’ setback to East Lansing.

ZACK KEMP, EATON RAPIDS: Scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Greyhounds in a loss to Williamston.

BRICE THELEN, PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA: Scored 22 points to lead the Pirates to a victory over Fulton.

CAM SANICKI, IONIA: Had 21 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs in a CAAC White win over Fowlerville.

BRADY SWINEHART, IONIA: Helped the Bulldogs past Fowler by scoring 21 points and adding seven assists.

CALEB PAKSI, ST. JOHNS: The senior had 20 points and seven points as the Redwings beat Haslett to stay perfect in the CAAC Red.

OWEN SIMON, FOWLER: Led the Eagles with 20 points in their victory over Potterville.

FRANKIE TOOMEY, WILLIAMSTON: Flirted with a triple-double, scoring 12 points and adding seven rebounds and seven assists in a win over Eaton Rapids.

HUNTER FAIRFIELD, WEBBERVILLE: Had 11 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in a win over over Byron.

Basketball scores and stats for Feb. 10

GIRLS

JAIDA HAMPTON, EAST LANSING: The junior scored 26 points to lead the Trojans in a victory over Sexton.

JACKIE JARVIS, FOWLERVILLE: The sophomore guard helped the Gladiators follow up on their win over state-ranked Bay City John Glenn with a victory over Ionia. She had 23 points, five steals and three assists.

GRACE GEORGE, DEWITT: The junior scored 22 points to help the Panthers beat Waverly in a battle for first place in the CAAC Red.

AALIYAH NYE, EAST LANSING: The freshman had 22 points in as the Trojans remained perfect in the CAAC Blue with a win over Sexton.

IMANIA BAKER, HASLETT: The freshman led the Vikings with 21 points and 10 rebounds in their overtime win over St. Johns.

GRACEN ZAREMBA, OLIVET: Had a game-high 21 points to lead the Eagles to a key GLAC victory over Stockbridge.

SYDNEE DENNIS, HASLETT: The senior had 17 points and hit a 3-pointer to help force overtime in the Vikings’ league win over St. Johns.

COURTNEY SHARLAND, GRAND LEDGE: Had 15 points and 12 rebounds to help the Comets to a CAAC Blue win over Jackson.

BECKA POLJAN, LANSING CATHOLIC: The junior had 15 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Portland.