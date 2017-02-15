High school basketball standouts: Feb. 14

Here is a look at the boys and girls standouts from Tuesday’s Lansing area boys and girls basketball games.

BOYS

CAMERON RAMOS, CHARLOTTE: Scored 31 points and had seven rebounds for the Orioles in a loss to Eaton Rapids.

BRANDON JOHNS, EAST LANSING: The junior had 28 points and surpassed 1,000 points for his career in the Trojans’ win over Grand Ledge.

GAVIN LUCAS, MORRICE: Led the Orioles with 28 points in a loss to Whitmore Lake.he senior

SY BARNETT, WILLIAMSTON: The senior turned in a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds to help the CAAC White-leading Hornets beat CAAC Red leader St. Johns.

CALEB PAKSI, ST. JOHNS: The senior led the Redwings with 25 points over in a loss to Williamston.

DELBERT REDFIELD, OLIVET: The senior’s 24 points helped the Eagles to a GLAC win over Perry.

SEAN COBB, WILLIAMSTON: The sophomore had 23 points and 10 rebounds to help the Hornets beat St, St. Johns.

EVAN BLOCK, HASLETT: Had 22 points to help the Vikings to a victory over Lansing Catholic.

ZHERVONTAE SMITH, SEXTON: The senior had 21 points to lead the Big Reds to a win over Okemos.

ZACK KEMP, EATON RAPIDS – Scored 20 points and made 15 free throws in the final 15 seconds to lead the Greyhounds to a win over rival Charlotte.

FORREST BOUYER, LANSING CHRISTIAN: The senior guard had 20 points and 11 assists in a win over Lakewood.

MARKIEST DOSS, EASTERN: Had 12 points and 25 rebounds in the Quakers’ loss to Jackson.

GIRLS

ALISIA SMITH, WAVERLY: The senior had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors in a win over Owosso.

CARA WILES, CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL: Had 27 points for the Eagles in a victory over Breckenridge.

AUTUMN KISSMAN, MASON: The senior had 26 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulldogs in a win over Lansing Catholic.

GRACE HALEY, LANSING CHRISTIAN: The Pilgrim senior had 25 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to Lakewood.

JAYLYNN WILLIAMS, IONIA: The senior led the Bulldogs with 21 points and seven rebounds in their win over Belding.

LAYA HARTMAN, OKEMOS: The sophomore guard had 20 points and six steals in a win over Sexton.

AALIYAH NYE, EAST LANSING: The freshman led the Trojans with 20 points in a key CAAC Blue win over Grand Ledge.

LORALEI BERRY, LESLIE: Had a game-high 19 points for the Blackhawks in a win over Maple Valley.

ALLISON PEPLOWSKI, WILLIAMSTON: The junior had 18 points in the Hornets’ win over St. Johns.

KAYLEA STONE, CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL; The sophomore had 18 points in a victory over Breckenridge.