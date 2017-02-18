High school basketball standouts: Feb. 17

Here is a look at the top performers from Friday’s high school basketball games in the Lansing area.

BOYS

JUSTIN KAIMON, LESLIE: Led the Blackhawks with 28 points in their GLAC win over Lakewood.

CARSON VINCENT, OVID-ELSIE: The junior turned in a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Pinconning.

CALEB HODGSON, DANSVILLE: The sophomore had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Aggies in a win over St. Patrick.

KALEB BARRETT, CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL: Scored 22 points for the Eagles in a win over Vestaburg

SEAN COBB, WILLIAMSTON: The sophomore has 22 points while helping the Hornets claim a share of the CAAC White title with a win over Fowlerville.

ALLEN ENGLISH, EVERETT: The junior led the Vikings with 22 points in a setback to Sexton.

BRETT PATRICK, PORTLAND: Paced the Raiders with 22 points in a CAAC White win over Eaton Rapids.

CHUCK PLAEHN, LANSING CATHOLIC: Had 22 points while helping the Cougars get past Ionia.

NIK TREFIL, FULTON: Led the Pirates with 22 points in their overtime win over Fowler.

JAKE ACKLEY, OWOSSO: Scored 21 points for the Trojans in a loss to St. Johns.

DAN JUDD, FOWLERVILLE: Led the Gladiators with 21 points in a setback to Williamston

ALEX MCCREADY, GRAND LEDGE: The junior paced the Comets with 20 points in their loss to Eastern.

GIRLS

JENNA GEWIRTZ, OVID-ELSIE: Paced the Marauders with 26 points in an overtime win over Pinconning.

ALYSSA WELSH, PERRY: Led the Ramblers with 25 points in a victory over Maple Valley.

AUTUMN KISSMAN, MASON: The senior led the Bulldogs with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks in an overtime loss to Waverly.

JAZLYNN WILCOX, WAVERLY: The junior had 22 points for the Warriors in an overtime win over Mason.

KATE RICHMOND, LAKEWOOD – Had 18 points for the Vikings in their win over Leslie.

SARAH VOSS, LANSING CHRISTIAN: Scored a team-high 18 points for the Pilgrims in a GLAC win over Stockbridge

MADDIE BIRCHMEIER, CORUNNA: Led the Cavs with 17 points in a win over Lake Fenton.

ALISIA SMITH, WAVERLY: The senior scored 17 points while helping the Warriors beat Mason.