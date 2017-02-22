High school basketball standouts: Feb. 21

Here is a look at the top performers from Tuesday’s boys and girls high school basketball games in the Lansing area.

BOYS

KALEB BARRETT, CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL: Led the Eagles with 26 points in their victory over Shepherd.

EVAN BLOCK, HASLETT: The junior had a game-high 25 points to help the Vikings to a win over Charlotte.

TANNER REHA, DEWITT: The junior paced the Panthers with 23 points in a victory over Lansing Catholic.

JARON FAULDS, HOLT: The senior center finished just shy of a triple-double, scoring 22 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and blocking eight shots for the Rams in a win over Jackson.

ZHERVONTAE SMITH, SEXTON: The senior guard had 22 points to help the Big Reds to a home win over Grand Ledge.

JAYKE HOUGHTON, GRAND LEDGE: The junior led the Comets with 19 points in a loss to Sexton.

RYAN WALLENBERG, OLIVET: Paced the Eagles with 19 points in their GLAC win over Maple Valley.

GIRLS

GRACE HULL, WEBBERVILLE: Led the Spartans with 25 points and 12 rebounds in a victory over Atherton.

AMELIA MCNUTT, EAST LANSING: The junior guard had 25 points for the Trojans, who clinched the outright CAAC Blue title with a win over Eastern.

JESSICA TAYLOR, STOCKBRIDGE: The senior had 25 points to help the Panthers to a win over Leslie.

MAKENZIE TODD, GRAND LEDGE: The sophomore had 23 points to help the Comets to a win over Sexton.

MACKENZIE TYLER, WEBBERVILLE: Scored 22 points to help the Spartans beat Atherton.

MICHELLE HANNAH, LAINGSBURG: Hit seven 3s while scoring 21 points for the Wolfpack in a win over Potterville.

KATE FELDPAUSCH, CORUNNA: Paced the Cavaliers with 20 points in their loss to Byron.

GRACE HALEY, LANSING CHRISTIAN: The senior had 15 points and 15 rebounds to help the Pilgrims beat Genesee Christian.