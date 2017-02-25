High school basketball standouts: Feb. 24

Here is a look at the standouts from Friday’s boys and girls high school basketball games in the Lansing area.

BOYS

GAVIN LUCAS, MORRICE: Scored 28 points to pace the Orioles in a victory over Livingston Christian.

DAN JUDD, FOWLERVILLE: Led the Gladiators with 27 points in a setback to Lansing Catholic.

CARSON VINCENT, OVID-ELSIE: Registered a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Marauders in their league win over Hemlock.

DREW SHAFER, EATON RAPIDS: The senior had 23 points and added 10 rebounds for the Greyhounds in a victory over Ionia. He had 14 points in the final quarter while leading the charge in a comeback win.

ROSS FELDPAUSCH, ST. JOHNS: The senior led the Redwings with 21 points in their victory over Mason. The win helped St. Johns wrap up CAAC Red play unbeaten.

BUHKARI SHEIK-OMAR, EASTERN: Scored 20 points for the Quaker in their CAAC Blue loss to rival Sexton.

EVAN BARTON, FULTON: Had 19 points for the Pirates in their win over Bath.

KOLBY CANFIELD, STOCKBRIDGE: The senior had 19 points for the Panthers in their win over Maple Valley.

LOGAN HENGESBACH, PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA: Scored 19 points to help the Pirates to a win over Fowler in a matchup of state-ranked teams.

JARON FAULDS, HOLT: The senior had 18 points and 14 rebounds in the Rams’ win over Grand Ledge.

Basketball scores and stats for Feb. 24

GIRLS

JASMINE CLERKLEY, OKEMOS: The freshman had 22 points to lead the Chiefs in their setback to East Lansing.

JAIDA HAMPTON, EAST LANSING: The junior had 21 points for the Trojans, who completed CAAC Blue unbeaten with their win over Okemos.

AMELIA MCNUTT, EAST LANSING: The junior guard scored 21 points in a victory over Okemos.

AUTUMN KISSMAN, MASON: The senior scored 20 points and added 15 rebounds and four blocks for the Bulldogs in a win over St. Johns.

MADDIE WATTERS, WILLIAMSTON: The junior guard finished with 20 points for the Hornets, who wrapped up a perfect mark in the CAAC White with a win over Portland.

JAYLYNN WILLIAMS, IONIA: The senior scored 19 points for the Bulldogs in a loss to Eaton Rapids.

ALISIA SMITH, WAVERLY : The Penn State-bound senior scored a game-high 17 points to lead Waverly to a win over Haslett

JAZLYNN WILCOX, WAVERLY: The junior had 16 points and 11 rebounds in the Warriors’ league victory.

ELIE SMITH, FOWLERVILLE: The sophomore finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a win over Lansing Catholic.