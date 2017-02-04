High school basketball standouts: Feb. 3

Here is a look at the top high school boys and girls basketball performers from Friday’s contests.

BOYS

MASON GEE-MONTGOMERY, STOCKBRIDGE: Senior helped Panthers to double-overtime GLAC win over Lakewood by scoring a game-high 35 points.

ZHERVONTAE SMITH, SEXTON: The senior guard led the Big Reds with 25 points in their win over Jackson.

LOGAN HENGESBACH, PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA: The senior paced the Pirates with 24 points in their CMAC win over St. Patrick.

DELBERT REDFIELD, OLIVET: The senior had 22 points for the Eagles in their win over Leslie.

BEN FELDPAUSCH, ST. JOHNS: Scored 21 points while helping the Redwings remain perfect in the CAAC Red with a victory over DeWitt.

ANDREW PREISKORN, LANSING CHRISTIAN: Had 20 points and had five rebounds to lead the Pilgrims in a win over Maple Valley.

RYAN WALLENBERG, OLIVET: Scored 20 points to help the Eagles to a GLAC victory over Leslie.

COLTEN WEBBER-MITCHELL, LAKEWOOD: The junior scored 19 points in the Vikings’ loss to Stockbridge.

LUKE HYDE, DEWITT: The junior had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Panthers in a loss to St. Johns.

COLE KLEIVER, WILLIAMSTON – Went 11–for-11 from the free throw line while scoring 18 points in a CAAC White win over Ionia.

CHUCK PLAEHN, LANSING CATHOLIC – Scored 18 points for the Cougars in a victory over Eaton Rapids.

BRADY SWINEHART, IONIA – Paced the Bulldogs with 18 points in a loss to Williamston.

JABRIL RAHIM, SEXTON: Had seven points and grabbed 19 rebounds in a win over Jackson

GIRLS

KAYLA BELLES, ITHACA: The junior scored 31 points and had 10 rebounds in the Yellowjackets’ win over St. Louis.

GRACE GEORGE, DEWITT: Game-high 25 points by the junior helped Panthers to CAAC Red win over St. Johns.

GABIE SHELLENBARGER, LAKEWOOD: The senior had 24 points to help the Vikings to a GLAC victory over Stockbridge.

GRACE HALEY, LANSING CHRISTIAN: The senior had 22 points and 15 rebounds in the Pilgrims’ win over Maple Valley.

MADDIE WATTERS, WILLIAMSTON: Junior capped a strong week with 22 points in a CAAC White win over Ionia.

MADDIE MALONEY, ST. JOHNS: The junior paced the Redwings with 21 points in a loss to DeWitt.

KYLIE SLAVIK, FULTON – Scored 20 points to in the Pirates’ win over Houghton Lake.

ALISIA SMITH, WAVERLY: The Penn State-bound senior had 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a victory over Owosso.

ALYSSA WELSH, PERRY: Scored 19 points while helping the Ramblers to a win over Bishop Foley.

JAYLYNN WILLIAMS, IONIA – The senior scored 19 for the Bulldogs in a CAAC White setback to Williamston.