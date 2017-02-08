High school basketball standouts: Feb. 7

Here is a look at the top boys and girls basketball performers from Tuesday’s games.

BOYS

NICK MILITZ, WEBBERVILLE: Scored 30 points, had seven rebounds and seven assists in the Spartans’ win over Charyl Stockwell.

BEN FELDPAUSCH, ST. JOHNS: The senior paced the Redwings with 28 points in a non-league win over Lansing Catholic.

JADEN SUTTON, WAVERLY: The senior guard had 27 points, seven rebounds and seven steals in the Warriors’ loss to Ann Arbor Skyline.

CARSON VINCENT, OVID-ELSIE: The junior had 26 points and 13 rebounds in the Marauders’ win over St. Charles.

BRADY SWINEHART, IONIA: Led the Bulldogs with 23 points in a victory over Lakewood.

KYLE PETERSON, CHARLOTTE: Paced the Orioles with 21 points in a loss to Owosso.

ZHERVONTAE SMITH, SEXTON: The senior guard had 21 points in a victory over Bath.

GIRLS

JAYLYNN WILLIAMS, IONIA: The senior paced the Bulldogs with 24 points and six rebounds in a win over Lakewood

JACKIE JARVIS, FOWLERVILLE: The sophomore guard had 23 points to help the Gladiators to a victory over Class B No. 9-ranked Bay City John Glenn.

IMANIA BAKER, HASLETT: The freshman had 21 points to lead the Vikings in a win over Holt.

AUTUMN KISSMAN, MASON: The Oakland-bound senior had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a victory over Jackson Northwest.

MADDIE MALONEY, ST. JOHNS: The junior led the Redwings with 17 points in a win over Everett.

MALIN SMITH, WAVERLY: Had a team-high 17 points for the Warriors in a victory over Ann Arbor Skyline.

KAYLA BELLES, ITHACA: The junior post led the Bulldogs with 16 points in a win over Saginaw MLS.

ELLIE DROSTE, PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA: The freshman had 16 points in the Pirates win over Saranac.

JESSICA TAYLOR, STOCKBRIDGE: Had 16 points and eight steals in a loss to Tecumseh