Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

High school basketball standouts: Jan. 10

Sexton's Karl Brooks shoots against Okemos Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at Okemos.

Sexton’s Karl Brooks shoots against Okemos Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at Okemos.

Here are the top performers from Tuesday’s boys and girls basketball games. This list reflects stats submitted to the LSJ.

BOYS

JOSH CAMPEAU, LAKEWOOD – Paced the Vikings with 29 points and had 10 boards in a loss to Lansing Christian.

KOLBY CANFIELD, STOCKBRIDGE – The senior led the Panthers with 24 points in their win over Vandercook Lake.

ZERVONTAE SMITH, SEXTON – Had 24 points to lead the Big Reds in their loss to Okemos

KARL BROOKS, SEXTON – Scored 21 points for the Big Reds in a league setback.

LUKE STAGG, OKEMOS – Led the Chiefs with 21 points in a victory over Sexton.

SY BARNETT, WILLIAMSTON – The senior scored 20 points for the Hornets in a win over Haslett.

PRESTON GRANGER, LANSING CHRISTIAN – The senior had 18 points to pace the Pilgrims in a win over Lakewood.

VAIL HARTMAN, OKEMOS – Led the Chiefs with 18 points in their CAAC Blue victory.

CALEB HOEKSTRA, EAST LANSING – The senior guard had a game-high 18 points to pace the Trojans in a win over Grand Ledge.

Okemos boys hold off Sexton

Basketball scores and stats for Jan. 10

GIRLS

GRACE HALEY, LANSING CHRISTIAN – The senior registered a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds in a loss to Lakewood.

NAUTIQA GARCIA, EASTERN – Scored 23 points to lead the Quakers in their loss to Jackson.

TORI BLACKMAN, SEXTON – Led the Big Reds with 20 points in their loss to Okemos.

TEONA FELDPAUSCH, OLIVET – Had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles in a GLAC win over Perry.

GABIE SHELLENBARGER, LAKEWOOD – The senior led the Vikings with 20 points in a GLAC win over Lansing Christian.

KATELYN RICHMOND, LAKEWOOD – Scored 19 points for the Vikings in their league win.

TANAESHA DANIELS, EASTERN – Had 16 points in the Quakers’ league loss.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News