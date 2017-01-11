High school basketball standouts: Jan. 10

Here are the top performers from Tuesday’s boys and girls basketball games. This list reflects stats submitted to the LSJ.
BOYS
JOSH CAMPEAU, LAKEWOOD – Paced the Vikings with 29 points and had 10 boards in a loss to Lansing Christian.
KOLBY CANFIELD, STOCKBRIDGE – The senior led the Panthers with 24 points in their win over Vandercook Lake.
ZERVONTAE SMITH, SEXTON – Had 24 points to lead the Big Reds in their loss to Okemos
KARL BROOKS, SEXTON – Scored 21 points for the Big Reds in a league setback.
LUKE STAGG, OKEMOS – Led the Chiefs with 21 points in a victory over Sexton.
SY BARNETT, WILLIAMSTON – The senior scored 20 points for the Hornets in a win over Haslett.
PRESTON GRANGER, LANSING CHRISTIAN – The senior had 18 points to pace the Pilgrims in a win over Lakewood.
VAIL HARTMAN, OKEMOS – Led the Chiefs with 18 points in their CAAC Blue victory.
CALEB HOEKSTRA, EAST LANSING – The senior guard had a game-high 18 points to pace the Trojans in a win over Grand Ledge.
Basketball scores and stats for Jan. 10
GIRLS
GRACE HALEY, LANSING CHRISTIAN – The senior registered a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds in a loss to Lakewood.
NAUTIQA GARCIA, EASTERN – Scored 23 points to lead the Quakers in their loss to Jackson.
TORI BLACKMAN, SEXTON – Led the Big Reds with 20 points in their loss to Okemos.
TEONA FELDPAUSCH, OLIVET – Had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles in a GLAC win over Perry.
GABIE SHELLENBARGER, LAKEWOOD – The senior led the Vikings with 20 points in a GLAC win over Lansing Christian.
KATELYN RICHMOND, LAKEWOOD – Scored 19 points for the Vikings in their league win.
TANAESHA DANIELS, EASTERN – Had 16 points in the Quakers’ league loss.
Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ