High school basketball standouts: Jan. 13

Here is a look at the top boys and girls basketball performers from Friday’s games.

BOYS

BRANDON JOHNS, EAST LANSING – Sparked the Trojans in a comeback win over Holt by scoring 33 points and adding 1a rebounds and six blocks in a 70-66 win. The junior forward surpassed 500 career rebounds in the win.

DELBERT REDFIELD, OLIVET – Had 28 points for the Eagles in their non-league win over Charlotte.

CARSON VINCENT, OVID-ELSIE – Had 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Marauders in a win over Pinconning.

JAYKE HOUGHTON, GRAND LEDGE – Led the Comets with 27 points in their win over Eastern.

JORDAN HENRY, OKEMOS – Scored 25 points to pace the Chiefs in a victory over Jackson.

TREY WALDOFSKY, LESLIE – Had 25 points to lead the Blackhawks in their GLAC win over Lakewood.

JARON FAULDS, HOLT – The senior center led the Rams with 24 points in a loss to East Lansing.

COLIN DAY, LANSING CATHOLIC – Paced the Cougars with 22 points in their win over Ionia.

COLE KLEIVER, WILLIAMSTON – Had 22 points to lead the Hornets to a victory over Fowlerville.

LUKE HYDE, DEWITT – The junior had 21 points to lead the Panthers in a loss to Haslett.

MITCHELL MOWID, HASLETT – Scored 21 points for the Vikings in a CAAC Red victory over rival DeWitt.

GIRLS

TORI BLACKMAN, SEXTON – Scored 24 points for the Big Reds in a loss to Everett.

AARON KIETZMAN, LAKEWOOD – Had 24 points to help the Vikings to a GLAC win over Leslie.

ALISIA SMITH, WAVERLY – The Penn State-bound senior had 24 points and nine rebounds to help the Warriors stay perfect in the CAAC Red with a 48-43 win over Mason.

CARA WILES, CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL – Had 24 points for the Eagles in their win over Vestaburg.

AUTUMN KISSMAN, MASON – The Oakland-bound senior had 23 points and 12 rebounds in a loss to Waverly.

RACHEL SMITH, STOCKBRIDGE – Scored 23 points to help the Panthers to a GLAC win over Lansing Christian.

JESSICA TAYLOR, STOCKBRIDGE – Had 21 points in a victory over Lansing Christian.

KAYLA BELLES, ITHACA – Surpassed 1,000 points for her career in the Yellowjackets’ win over Saginaw Valley Lutheran. The junior center had 20 points and 12 rebounds.

NICOLE HARDMAN, ASHLEY – Led the Bears with 19 points in their loss to Coleman.

TAIT HOSFORD, BATH – Scored 18 points to help the Bees to a CMAC win over Potterville.

ALICIA MCCONNELL, PERRY – Had 18 points for the Ramblers in a GLAC victory over Maple Valley.

ELLA MCKINNEY, HASLETT – Led the Vikings with 18 points in their loss to DeWitt.

MADDIE WATTERS, WILLIAMSTON – The junior guard had 18 points for the Hornets in a CAAC White win over Fowlerville.

ANNE-MARIE WRIGHT, EATON RAPIDS – The senior scored 18 points for the Greyhounds in a win over Portland.

