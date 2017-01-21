High school basketball standouts: Jan. 20

Here is a look at the standouts from Friday’s boys and girls basketball games in the Lansing area.
BOYS
JADEN SUTTON, WAVERLY – The senior guard had 45 points to lead the Warriors to a win over Haslett.
EVAN BLOCK, HASLETT – Scored 29 points for the Vikings in a loss to Waverly.
BRANDON JOHNS, EAST LANSING – The junior had 29 points and 10 rebounds in the Trojans’ win over Okemos.
COLE KLEIVER, WILLIAMSTON – The junior scored 29 points for the Hornets in a win over Portland.
CARSON VINCENT, OVID-ELSIE – The junior had 28 points and 11 rebounds in a loss to Birch Run.
ZACH YARGER, POTTERVILLE – Scored 27 points and had 16 rebounds for the Vikings in a loss to St. Patrick.
JARON FAULDS, HOLT – The senior center had 25 points in the Rams’ win over Grnad Ledge.
NICK MILITZ, WEBBERVILLE – Scored 24 points and hit the game-winning 3 at the buzzer for the Spartans in a win over Burton Bentley.
DELBERT REDFIELD, OLIVET – The senior had 23 points for the Eagles in a loss to Lansing Christian.
LUKE HYDE, DEWITT – The junior had 22 points and six rebounds for the Panthers in a win over Owosso.
ZACH KEMP, EATON RAPIDS – Paced the Greyhounds with 22 points in their win over Ionia.
GAVIN LUCAS, MORRICE – Led the Orioles with 21 points in a loss.
GIRLS
AAZH NYE, EAST LANSING – The junior had 23 points, which included hitting the go-ahead 3 in a road win over Okemos.
ALYSSA WELSH, PERRY – Paced the Ramblers with 22 points in their GLAC victory over Leslie.
MADDIE BIRCHMEIER, CORUNNA – Scored 20 points for the Cavs in a loss to Lake Fenton.
MADDIE MALONEY, ST. JOHNS – The junior had 19 points for the Redwings in their CAAC Red win over Mason.
ALLISON PEPLOWSKI, WILLIAMSTON – The junior led the Hornets with 19 points in a win over Portland.
SOPHIE WILSEY, LAINGSBURG – Scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a win over Saranac.
TEONA FELDPAUSCH, OLIVET – The senior had 18 points for the Eagles in a win over Lansing Christian.
OLIVIA SANDBORN, PORTLAND – Led the Raiders with 18 points in a loss to Williamston.
JAYLYNN WILLIAMS, IONIA – The senior had 18 points and made a pair of free throws with 12 seconds remaining to lift the Bulldogs past Eaton Rapids.
LAYA HARTMAN, OKEMOS – The sophomore had 17 points for the Chiefs in a loss to East Lansing.
AUTUMN KISSMAN, MASON – The senior scored 17 points, surpassing 1,000 for her career during a loss to St. Johns.
