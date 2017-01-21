High school basketball standouts: Jan. 20

Here is a look at the standouts from Friday’s boys and girls basketball games in the Lansing area.

BOYS

JADEN SUTTON, WAVERLY – The senior guard had 45 points to lead the Warriors to a win over Haslett.

EVAN BLOCK, HASLETT – Scored 29 points for the Vikings in a loss to Waverly.

BRANDON JOHNS, EAST LANSING – The junior had 29 points and 10 rebounds in the Trojans’ win over Okemos.

COLE KLEIVER, WILLIAMSTON – The junior scored 29 points for the Hornets in a win over Portland.

CARSON VINCENT, OVID-ELSIE – The junior had 28 points and 11 rebounds in a loss to Birch Run.

ZACH YARGER, POTTERVILLE – Scored 27 points and had 16 rebounds for the Vikings in a loss to St. Patrick.

JARON FAULDS, HOLT – The senior center had 25 points in the Rams’ win over Grnad Ledge.

NICK MILITZ, WEBBERVILLE – Scored 24 points and hit the game-winning 3 at the buzzer for the Spartans in a win over Burton Bentley.

DELBERT REDFIELD, OLIVET – The senior had 23 points for the Eagles in a loss to Lansing Christian.

LUKE HYDE, DEWITT – The junior had 22 points and six rebounds for the Panthers in a win over Owosso.

ZACH KEMP, EATON RAPIDS – Paced the Greyhounds with 22 points in their win over Ionia.

GAVIN LUCAS, MORRICE – Led the Orioles with 21 points in a loss.

GIRLS

AAZH NYE, EAST LANSING – The junior had 23 points, which included hitting the go-ahead 3 in a road win over Okemos.

ALYSSA WELSH, PERRY – Paced the Ramblers with 22 points in their GLAC victory over Leslie.

MADDIE BIRCHMEIER, CORUNNA – Scored 20 points for the Cavs in a loss to Lake Fenton.

MADDIE MALONEY, ST. JOHNS – The junior had 19 points for the Redwings in their CAAC Red win over Mason.

ALLISON PEPLOWSKI, WILLIAMSTON – The junior led the Hornets with 19 points in a win over Portland.

SOPHIE WILSEY, LAINGSBURG – Scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a win over Saranac.

TEONA FELDPAUSCH, OLIVET – The senior had 18 points for the Eagles in a win over Lansing Christian.

OLIVIA SANDBORN, PORTLAND – Led the Raiders with 18 points in a loss to Williamston.

JAYLYNN WILLIAMS, IONIA – The senior had 18 points and made a pair of free throws with 12 seconds remaining to lift the Bulldogs past Eaton Rapids.

LAYA HARTMAN, OKEMOS – The sophomore had 17 points for the Chiefs in a loss to East Lansing.

AUTUMN KISSMAN, MASON – The senior scored 17 points, surpassing 1,000 for her career during a loss to St. Johns.