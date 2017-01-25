High school basketball standouts: Jan. 24

Here’s a look at the top performers in the Lansing area from Tuesday’s boys and girls basketball contests.

BOYS



LUKE HYDE, DEWITT – The junior had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Panthers to a non-league win over Mount Pleasant.

HUNTER FAIRFIELD, WEBBERVILLE – Scored 25 points and had six rebounds for Spartans in win over Genesee.

DRAKE NOVER, OWOSSO – Paced the Trojans with 24 points in their win over Eaton Rapids.

KYLE PETERSON, CHARLOTTE – Had 24 points for the Orioles in a loss to Grand Ledge.

JORDAN KLAPKO, OWOSSO – Scored 22 points to help the Trojans in their non-league win.

CALEB PAKSI, ST. JOHNS – Had a game-high 22 points to lead Redwings in a loss to Class A No. 3 East Lansing.

DREW SHAFER, EATON RAPIDS – Led the Greyhounds with 21 points in their loss to Owosso.

BRANDON JOHNS, EAST LANSING – The junior had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Trojans in a win over CAAC Red-leading St. Johns.

MASON GEE-MONTGOMERY. STOCKBRIDGE – The senior guard scored 19 for the Panthers in a win over Jackson Northwest.

DELBERT REDFIELD, OLIVET – The senior had 19 points to lead Olivet in a non-league win over Parchment.

GIRLS



AUTUMN KISSMAN, MASON – The Oakland signee had 27 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to a win over Ionia.

JAIDA HAMPTON, EAST LANSING – The junior had 26 points and eight rebounds in a non-league victory over St. Johns.

MADDIE BIRCHMEIER, CORUNNA – Had 19 points to lead Corunna in a win over Flint Beecher.

JACKIE JARVIS, FOWLERVILLE – The sophomore had 19 points, six rebounds and three steals in the Gladiators’ win over South Lyon East.

CARLY SHEBLO, CHARLOTTE – The sophomore scored 18 for the Orioles in a loss to Grand Ledge.

KAYLA BELLES, ITHACA – The junior post scored 17 points to lead the Yellowjackets in their loss to Carson City-Crystal.

GRACE HALEY, LANSING CHRISTIAN – The senior had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help the Pilgrims to a win over Morrice.

ANNE-MARIE WRIGHT, EATON RAPIDS – Led the Grayhounds with 17 points in their victory over Owosso.

