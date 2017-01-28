High school basketball standouts: Jan. 27

Here is a look at the top performers from Friday’s basketball games in the Lansing area.

BOYS

BRANDON JOHNS, EAST LANSING – The junior had 34 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Trojans in a victory over Jackson.

NICK MILITZ, WEBBERVILLE – Scored 32 points to help the Spartans to a victory over Morrice.

CHUCK PLAEHN, LANSING CATHOLIC – Had 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Cougars in a victory over Williamston.

COLE KLEIVER, WILLIAMSTON – The junior had 25 points for the Hornets in a loss to Lansing Catholic.

SKYLAR WILSON, EASTERN – Scored 25 points to lead the Quakers in a loss to Okemos.

JARON VANFLETEREN, CORUNNA – Had 24 points to lead the Cavaliers in a win over Mount Morris.

BRETT PATRICK, PORTLAND – Scored 23 points to lead the Raiders in a victory over Ionia.

EVAN BLOCK, HASLETT – Scored 21 points for the Vikings in a win over Owosso.

KARL BROOKS, SEXTON – Led the Big Reds with 20 points in their loss to Holt.

JAYKE HOUGHTON, GRAND LEDGE – The junior paced the Comets with 20 points in a triple-overtime loss to Everett.

AR’TAVIOUS KING, HOLT – Had 20 points to lead the Rams in a win over Sexton.

NATE LEAHY, ST. PATRICK – Scored 20 points for the Shamrocks in a CMAC loss to Fulton.

NIK TREFIL, FULTON – Led the Pirates with 20 points in their win over St. Patrick.

GIRLS

KAYLA BELLES, ITHACA – The junior had a triple-double with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 11 blocks for the Yellowjackets in a win over Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary. She also had six steals.

TEONA FELDPAUSCH, OLIVET – The senior scored 32 points to lead the Eagles past Lakewood in a key GLAC contest.

IMANIA BAKER, HASLETT – The freshman had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Vikings in a CAAC Red win over Owosso.

JAIDA HAMPTON, EAST LANSING – The junior led the Trojans with 23 points in a win over Jackson.

LAYA HARTMAN, OKEMOS – The sophomore guard had 22 points and five rebounds for the Chiefs in a win over Eastern.

RACHEL SMITH, STOCKBRIDGE – Scored 22 points to lead the Panthers to a GLAC victory over Perry.

MADDIE WATTERS, WILLIAMSTON – The junior guard had 22 points to help the Hornets stay perfect in the CAAC White with win over Lansing Catholic.

REBECCA KUTCH, LAKEWOOD – Led the Vikings with 21 points and 13 rebounds in a loss to Olivet.

AUTUMN KISSMAN, MASON – The senior had 20 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in a loss to DeWitt.

LOGAN KYRE, OLIVET – The senior had 19 points for the Eagles in their GLAC victory.

ALISIA SMITH, WAVERLY – The Penn State-bound senior had 18 points for the Warriors in a win over St. Johns.

