Basketball

High school basketball standouts: Jan. 27

Alisia Smith ,22, of Waverly takes the ball to the basket over two St. Johns defenders during their game Friday January 27, 2017 in St. Johns. KEVIN W. FOWLER PHOTO

Here is a look at the top performers from Friday’s basketball games in the Lansing area.

BOYS

BRANDON JOHNS, EAST LANSING – The junior had 34 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Trojans in a victory over Jackson.

NICK MILITZ, WEBBERVILLE – Scored 32 points to help the Spartans to a victory over Morrice.

CHUCK PLAEHN, LANSING CATHOLIC – Had 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Cougars in a victory over Williamston.

COLE KLEIVER, WILLIAMSTON – The junior had 25 points for the Hornets in a loss to Lansing Catholic.

SKYLAR WILSON, EASTERN – Scored 25 points to lead the Quakers in a loss to Okemos.

JARON VANFLETEREN, CORUNNA – Had 24 points to lead the Cavaliers in a win over Mount Morris.

BRETT PATRICK, PORTLAND – Scored 23 points to lead the Raiders in a victory over Ionia.

EVAN BLOCK, HASLETT – Scored 21 points for the Vikings in a win over Owosso.

KARL BROOKS, SEXTON – Led the Big Reds with 20 points in their loss to Holt.

JAYKE HOUGHTON, GRAND LEDGE – The junior paced the Comets with 20 points in a triple-overtime loss to Everett.

AR’TAVIOUS KING, HOLT – Had 20 points to lead the Rams in a win over Sexton.

NATE LEAHY, ST. PATRICK – Scored 20 points for the Shamrocks in a CMAC loss to Fulton.

NIK TREFIL, FULTON – Led the Pirates with 20 points in their win over St. Patrick.

GIRLS

KAYLA BELLES, ITHACA – The junior had a triple-double with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 11 blocks for the Yellowjackets in a win over Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary. She also had six steals.

TEONA FELDPAUSCH, OLIVET – The senior scored 32 points to lead the Eagles past Lakewood in a key GLAC contest.

IMANIA BAKER, HASLETT – The freshman had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Vikings in a CAAC Red win over Owosso.

JAIDA HAMPTON, EAST LANSING – The junior led the Trojans with 23 points in a win over Jackson.

LAYA HARTMAN, OKEMOS – The sophomore guard had 22 points and five rebounds for the Chiefs in a win over Eastern.

RACHEL SMITH, STOCKBRIDGE – Scored 22 points to lead the Panthers to a GLAC victory over Perry.

MADDIE WATTERS, WILLIAMSTON – The junior guard had 22 points to help the Hornets stay perfect in the CAAC White with win over Lansing Catholic.

REBECCA KUTCH, LAKEWOOD – Led the Vikings with 21 points and 13 rebounds in a loss to Olivet.

AUTUMN KISSMAN, MASON – The senior had 20 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in a loss to DeWitt.

LOGAN KYRE, OLIVET – The senior had 19 points for the Eagles in their GLAC victory.

ALISIA SMITH, WAVERLY – The Penn State-bound senior had 18 points for the Warriors in a win over St. Johns.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

