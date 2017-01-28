High school basketball standouts: Jan. 27

Here is a look at the top performers from Friday’s basketball games in the Lansing area.
BOYS
BRANDON JOHNS, EAST LANSING – The junior had 34 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Trojans in a victory over Jackson.
NICK MILITZ, WEBBERVILLE – Scored 32 points to help the Spartans to a victory over Morrice.
CHUCK PLAEHN, LANSING CATHOLIC – Had 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Cougars in a victory over Williamston.
COLE KLEIVER, WILLIAMSTON – The junior had 25 points for the Hornets in a loss to Lansing Catholic.
SKYLAR WILSON, EASTERN – Scored 25 points to lead the Quakers in a loss to Okemos.
JARON VANFLETEREN, CORUNNA – Had 24 points to lead the Cavaliers in a win over Mount Morris.
BRETT PATRICK, PORTLAND – Scored 23 points to lead the Raiders in a victory over Ionia.
EVAN BLOCK, HASLETT – Scored 21 points for the Vikings in a win over Owosso.
KARL BROOKS, SEXTON – Led the Big Reds with 20 points in their loss to Holt.
JAYKE HOUGHTON, GRAND LEDGE – The junior paced the Comets with 20 points in a triple-overtime loss to Everett.
AR’TAVIOUS KING, HOLT – Had 20 points to lead the Rams in a win over Sexton.
NATE LEAHY, ST. PATRICK – Scored 20 points for the Shamrocks in a CMAC loss to Fulton.
NIK TREFIL, FULTON – Led the Pirates with 20 points in their win over St. Patrick.
GIRLS
KAYLA BELLES, ITHACA – The junior had a triple-double with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 11 blocks for the Yellowjackets in a win over Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary. She also had six steals.
TEONA FELDPAUSCH, OLIVET – The senior scored 32 points to lead the Eagles past Lakewood in a key GLAC contest.
IMANIA BAKER, HASLETT – The freshman had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Vikings in a CAAC Red win over Owosso.
JAIDA HAMPTON, EAST LANSING – The junior led the Trojans with 23 points in a win over Jackson.
LAYA HARTMAN, OKEMOS – The sophomore guard had 22 points and five rebounds for the Chiefs in a win over Eastern.
RACHEL SMITH, STOCKBRIDGE – Scored 22 points to lead the Panthers to a GLAC victory over Perry.
MADDIE WATTERS, WILLIAMSTON – The junior guard had 22 points to help the Hornets stay perfect in the CAAC White with win over Lansing Catholic.
REBECCA KUTCH, LAKEWOOD – Led the Vikings with 21 points and 13 rebounds in a loss to Olivet.
AUTUMN KISSMAN, MASON – The senior had 20 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in a loss to DeWitt.
LOGAN KYRE, OLIVET – The senior had 19 points for the Eagles in their GLAC victory.
ALISIA SMITH, WAVERLY – The Penn State-bound senior had 18 points for the Warriors in a win over St. Johns.
Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ