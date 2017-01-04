High school basketball standouts: Jan. 3

Here is a look at the top performances from Tuesday’s boys and girls basketball games in the Lansing area.

BOYS



DREW SHAFER, EATON RAPIDS – The senior had 25 points to lead the Greyhounds to a win over Leslie.

CALEB HODGSON, DANSVILLE – The sophomore paced the Aggies with 24 points and nine rebounds in their CMAC win over Bath.

JOSH CAMPEAU, LAKEWOOD – Had 23 points and 12 rebounds while helping the Vikings top Belding for their first win of the season.

ANDREW COWAN, LESLIE – Made five 3s while scoring 21 points in a loss to Eaton Rapids.

KYLE PETERSON, CHARLOTTE – Led the Orioles with 21 points in their loss to Okemos.

JAYKE HOUGHTON, GRAND LEDGE – Scored 20 points to lead the Comets to a victory over St. Johns.

BRETT BEAUNE, MASON – The senior had 18 points and seven rebounds to help the Bulldogs to a win over Fowlerville.

HARRY GILSTRAP, BATH – Led the Bees with 18 points in a loss to Dansville.

COLE BLAIR, FULTON – Paced the Pirates with 17 points in their CMAC loss to Pewamo-Westphalia.

GIRLS



JAYLYNN WILLIAMS, IONIA – The senior had 26 points and five assists for the Bulldogs in a victory over Eastern.

MADDIE MALONEY, ST. JOHNS – The junior guard had 20 points and seven assists for the Redwings in a win over Grand Ledge.

KAYLEA STONE, CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL – Paced the Eagles with 16 points in their win over Lansing Catholic.

KAYLA BELLES, ITHACA – The junior post had 15 points and 12 rebounds in the Yellowjackets’ win over Shepherd.

CARLY SHEBLO, CHARLOTTE – The sophomore scored 15 points to lead the Orioles to a win over Okemos.

NICOLE HARDMAN, ASHLEY – Scored 15 points to pace the Bears in a loss to Portland St. Patrick.

HANNAH GREENWOOD, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK – The senior had 14 points and nine rebounds to help the Shamrocks to a win over Ashley. The victory gave coach Al Schrauben his 600th career girls basketball coaching win.

JACKIE JARVIS, FOWLERVILLE – The sophomore had 14 points and hit the go-ahead basket in the final minute to help the Gladiators to a 45-43 win over Mason.

AUDREY WASSNER, MASON – Led the Bulldogs with 14 points – all in the fourth quarter – in their loss to Fowlerville.

