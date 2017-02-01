High school basketball standouts: Jan. 31

Here is a look at the top performances from Tuesday’s games in the Lansing area.

BOYS

JOSH CAMPEAU, LAKEWOOD – The junior had 23 points in a loss to Portland.

CARSON VINCENT, OVID-ELSIE – Scored 22 points to lead the Marauders in a victory over St. Louis.

MATT HAVEY, LANSING CHRISTIAN – The senior had 21 points for the Pilgrims in a win over Tri-Unity Christian.

DELBERT REDFIELD, OLIVET – The senior guard the Eagles with 21 points in a victory over Bronson.

JOSH KRAMER, LANSING CATHOLIC – Had 20 points to lead the Cougars in a win over Jackson.

JADEN SUTTON, WAVERLY – The senior guard scored 19 points in the Warriors’ win over Eastern.

EVAN BLOCK, HASLETT – The junior had 18 points in a loss to Okemos.

BOBBY BRANDSEN, PORTLAND – Scored 18 point to help the Raiders win their third straight

BRETT PATRICK, PORTLAND – Had 18 points to help the Raiders to a win over Lakewood.

CALEB HODGSON, DANSVILLE – The sophomore had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Aggies in a win over Leslie

ZHERVONTAE SMITH, SEXTON – Senior paced the Big Reds with 17 points in a win over Ionia.

GIRLS

MADDIE WATTERS, WILLIAMSTON: The junior guard had 38 points to help the Hornets to a victory over East Lansing.

AUTUMN KISSMAN, MASON: The senior post had 33 points and 10 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ win over Charlotte.

KATE RICHMOND, LAKEWOOD – Led the Vikings with 17 points in a loss to Portland.

KAYLA BELLES, ITHACA – The junior had 16 points and eight rebounds in a win over Hemlock.

TAYLOR HEWITT, MORRICE – Had 16 points and seven steals for the Orioles in a win over Atherton.

ELIE SMITH, FOWLERVILLE – The sophomore had 16 points and 14 rebounds in the Gladiators’ win over Stockbridge.

KENZIE LEWIS, WILLIAMSTON – The freshman had 13 rebounds and 12 assists in a win over East Lansing.