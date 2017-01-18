Menu
Basketball

High school basketball stats and scores: Jan. 17

Peyton Benjamin ,24, of Eaton Rapids is fouled by Lauren Pryor ,right, of Charlotte during their game Tuesday January 17, 2017 in Eaton Rapids. KEVIN W. FOWLER PHOTO

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

EAST LANSING 64, EASTERN 27

EAST LANSING — Brandon Johns scored 24 points for the Trojans (9-0, 6-0) to help secure a CAAC Blue victory over Eastern (1-8, 0-6). Noah Schon netted 14 points and Malik Jones scored 10 for East Lansing. Skylar Wilson led the Quakers with 11 points.

Eastern

9

7

5

6

27

East Lansing

16

17

26

5

64

Eastern

Anthony Byrd Jr. 0 1-4 1, Jorrell Christian 0 1-2 1, Markiest Doss 1 1-2 3, Robert Fry 2 0-0 5, Costa Gianiodis 0 0-1 0, Willard Payne 0 1-6 1, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 1 0-0 2, Tyrone Trainor 0 3-4 3, Skylar Wilson 3 3-4 11. Totals 7 10-23 27.

East Lansing

Brandon Johns 8 6-8 24, Malik Jones 3 3-4 10, Justin McAbee 0 2-2 2, Jack Morse 2 1-2 7, Westin Myles 2 0-1 4, Xzavier Odom 0 1-2 1, Noah Schon 5 2-2 14, Ben Zeka 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 18-23 64.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Eastern 3 (Robert Fry 1, Skylar Wilson 2), East Lansing 7 (Brandon Johns 2, Malik Jones 1, Jack Morse 2, Noah Schon 2).

Team fouls: East Lansing 18, Eastern 18.

CHARLOTTE 61, EATON RAPIDS 54

EATON RAPIDS — Kyle Peterson had 21 points and 10 rebounds to tally a double-double for the Orioles (4-4) in a nonleague win over the Greyhounds (2-7) to stop a four game losing streak. Jacob Osytczuk led the Greyhounds scoring 17 points. Julius Laaser scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds for Charlotte.

Charlotte

11

16

15

19

61

Eaton Rapids

18

9

10

17

54

Charlotte

Preston Axel 2 0-0 4, Will Brendlinger 1 0-0 3, Garret Colgrave 1 0-0 2, John Hoesli 1 1-2 3, Julius Laaser 6 2-4 16, Kyle Peterson 9 1-4 21, Cameron Ramos 2 7-11 11, Jordan Tropp 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 10-19 61.

Eaton Rapids

Nathan Dassance 2 0-0 6, Ben Gleeson 1 0-0 2, Zack Kemp 2 2-5 7, Matt Morcross 0 2-4 2, Jacob Osytczuk 6 3-5 17, Drew Shafer 3 4-5 11, Carlos Thompson 2 1-2 5, R.J. VanVleet 1 2-2 4. Totals 17 14-23 54.

3-Point Goals – Charlotte 5 (Will Brendlinger 1, Julius Laaser 2, Kyle Peterson 2), Eaton Rapids 6 (Nathan Dassance 2, Zack Kemp 1, Jacob Osytczuk 2, Drew Shafer 1).

Team fouls: Charlotte 19, Eaton Rapids 18.

GRAND LEDGE 59, SEXTON 52

GRAND LEDGE — Luke Smith scored a game-high 18 points for the Comets, alongside teammate Jayke Houghton who added 14 in a CAAC Blue win over Sexton. Zervontae Smith had a team-high 16 points for the Big Reds.

Sexton

12

14

18

8

52

Grand Ledge

13

10

15

21

59

Sexton

Karl Brooks 2 2-5 6, Khari Foy-Walton 6 3-3 15, D’Carlo Manuel 0 2-2 2, Jabril Rahim 2 1-2 5, Shayne Scruggs 1 4-4 6, Zervontae Smith 6 3-4 16, Kortez Williams 1 0-2 0. Totals 18 15-20 52.

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 3 2-2 8, Xavier Farr 0 0-0 3, Nick Goebel 3 0-0 6, Jayke Houghton 5 2-4 14, Alex McCready 2 3-4 8, Luke Smith 6 2-2 18. Totals 21 9-12 59.

3-Point Goals – Sexton 1 (Zervontae Smith 1), Grand Ledge 8 (Xavier Farr 1, Jayke Houghton 2, Alex McCready 1, Luke Smith 4).

Team fouls: Grand Ledge 18, Sexton 18. Fouled out: Goebel (GL)

HOLT 77, JACKSON 58

HOLT — Jaron Faulds tallied a double-double, scoring 23 points and snagging 18 rebounds for the Rams (6-3, 5-1) in a CAAC Blue win over Jackson (4-5, 3-3). Caleb Cooper added 14 points for Holt.

Jackson

7

19

15

17

58

Holt

24

16

20

17

77

Holt

Myles Baker 1 3-6 5, Caleb Cooper 5 3-5 14, Josh Denning 2 2-4 6, Jaron Faulds 8 7-10 23, Ar’tavious King 2 5-8 9, Malachi McClain 3 0-2 6, Robera Mengesha 1 1-2 4, Deandre Whetstone 3 2-2 8. Totals 26 23-40 77.

3-Point Goals – Jackson 6, Holt 2 (Caleb Cooper 1, Robera Mengesha 1).

Team fouls: Holt 11, Jackson 27. Fouled out: Kelley (J), Robinson (J).

LANSING CHRISTIAN 84, PLYMOUTH CHRISTIAN 59

Matt Havey scored 19 points for the Pilgrims in a nonleague win over Plymouth Christian. Preston Granger scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Zach Bretcher added 11 points for Lansing Christian.

Plymouth Christian

12

13

15

19

59

Lansing Christian

21

16

29

18

84

Lansing Christian

Forrest Bouyer 2 4-5 8, Zach Bretcher 5 0-0 11, Preston Granger 8 1-2 17, Matt Havey 7 1-2 19, Matt Jacobson 3 0-0 6, Nick Jamieson 3 0-0 6, Kyle Lebeda 3 0-0 8, Issac Motley 1 0-0 3, Andrew Prieskorn 3 0-0 6. Totals 35 6-9 84.

3-Point Goals – Plymouth Christian 9, Lansing Christian 8 (Zach Bretcher 1, Matt Havey 4, Kyle Lebeda 2, Issac Motley 1).

Team fouls: Lansing Christian 14, Plymouth Christian 10. JV score: Lansing Christian 72, Plymouth Christian 43.

OKEMOS 62, EVERETT 51

The Chiefs (7-2, 4-2) were lead to a CAAC Blue victory over Everett (5-5, 3-3) behind Jordan Henry’s 21 points. Nyrell Powell also scored 21 points, leading the Vikings in scoring.

Okemos

11

12

10

29

62

Everett

10

9

8

24

51

Okemos

Vail Hartman 4 0-1 9, Jordan Henry 6 7-7 21, Amjid Khogali-Watson 4 0-0 11, Noah Pruitt 3 0-0 6, Gerald Sambaer 0 4-4 4, Luke Stagg 2 3-4 7, Evan Thomas 1 1-2 4. Totals 20 15-18 62.

Everett

Kujuan Burton 3 1-3 7, Kel Fomby 1 0-0 3, Jalen Hayes 1 0-0 3, Nyreel Powell 6 9-15 21, Diego Robinson 4 1-4 9, Dante Walton 4 0-0 8. Totals 19 11-22 51.

3-Point Goals – Okemos 7 (Vail Hartman 1, Jordan Henry 2, Amjid Khogali-Watson 3), Everett 2 (Kel Fomby 1, Jalen Hayes 1).

Team fouls: Everett 19, Okemos 21. Fouled out: Walton (E), Robinson (E).

LESLIE 61, STOCKBRIDGE 57

STOCKBRIDGE — The Blackhawks overcame an eight-point deficit with two minutes remaining to force overtime in a GLAC win over Stockbridge. Andrew Cowan led Leslie with 20 points and Camden Austin added 18 points. Kolby Canfield scored a game-high 26 points for the Panthers.

Leslie

17

3

14

16

11

61

Stockbridge

13

6

13

18

7

57

Leslie

Camden Austin 6 2-5 18, Shane Connelly 1 0-1 3, Andrew Cowan 5 9-11 20, Cullen Cox 1 1-1 3, Kellen Frohriep 1 0-0 2, Justin Kaimon 2 2-4 6, Trey Waldofsky 2 4-6 9. Totals 18 18-28 61.

Stockbridge

Matt Bellestri 1 0-0 3, Kolby Canfield 11 3-4 26, Liam Corby 1 0-1 3, Mason GeeMontgomery 1 3-4 5, Kyle Lilley 6 0-0 12, Jacob Stadafore 3 0-0 6, Hunter Winnie 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-9 57.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 7 (Camden Austin 4, Shane Connelly 1, Andrew Cowan 1, Trey Waldofsky 1), Stockbridge 3 (Matt Bellestri 1, Kolby Canfield 1, Liam Corby 1).

Team fouls: Stockbridge 24, Leslie 13. Fouled out: Mason Gee-Montgomery (S), Kolby Canfield (S), Cullen Cox (L).

WILLIAMSTON 72, WAVERLY 66

DELTA TWP. — Cole Kleiver scored a game-high 27 points for the Williamston in a nonleague win over Waverly. Sean Cobb added a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds for Hornets. Tony Trice had 19 points for the Warriors.

Williamston

10

22

12

28

72

Waverly

16

19

16

15

66

Williamston

Sy Barnett 4 3-4 12, Sean Cobb 10 1-3 21, Mitchell Cook 1 1-2 3, Joey Elenbaas 0 3-4 3, Cole Kleiver 8 8-10 27, Caleb Smith 1 1-2 3, Frankie Toomey 1 1-2 3. Totals 25 18-27 72.

Waverly

Tevin Ali 4 1-5 9, Ja’von Anderson 1 0-0 2, Elijah Curtis 3 0-0 6, Keshawn Harris 4 4-5 13, Mike Pete 3 1-2 7, Jaden Sutton 3 3-4 10, Tony Trice 7 0-0 19. Totals 25 9-16 66.

3-Point Goals – Williamston 4 (Sy Barnett 1, Cole Kleiver 3), Waverly 7 (Keshawn Harris 1, Jaden Sutton 1, Tony Trice 5). Total Fouls: Williamston 11, Waverly 17.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

EATON RAPIDS 42, CHARLOTTE 35

EATON RAPIDS — Paige Boden led the Greyhounds with 13 points in a non-league win over Charlotte. Anne-Marie Wright scored 11 points with seven assists for Eaton Rapids. Carly Sheblo scored a game-high 15 points for the Orioles.

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 18, Charlotte 20.

Charlotte

4

15

7

9

35

Eaton Rapids

13

10

7

12

42

Charlotte

Kylie Falk 1 2-2 4, Emily Friar 1 2-4 4, Maleia Hale 3 3-3 10, Lauren Pryor 1 0-0 2, Carly Sheblo 4 4-7 15. Totals 6 11-16 35.

Eaton Rapids

McKenzie Anderson 1 1-2 3, Isabelle Awsel 0 0-3 0, Payton Benjamin 0 2-4 2, Paige Boden 6 1-1 13, Mikaela Harns 1 2-2 4, Samantha McDaniel 2 0-1 6, Arianna Sysum 0 3-4 3, Anne-Marie Wright 3 2-2 11. Totals 8 11-19 42.

3-Point Goals – Charlotte 4 (Maleia Hale 1, Carly Sheblo 3), Eaton Rapids 5 (Samantha McDaniel 2, Anne-Marie Wright 3).

JACKSON 38, HOLT 29

JACKSON — Alliyiah Demmers led the Rams (3-7, 3-3) with 11 points in a CAAC Blue loss to Jackson (7-3, 3-3).

Team fouls: Jackson 9, Holt 9.

Holt

11

5

8

5

29

Jackson

7

18

6

7

38

Holt

Alliyiah Demmers 5 1-1 11, Olivia Hornak 1 0-0 2, Imani Malone 1 1-2 3, Kaylie Townsend 2 0-0 6, Katelyn Whiteman 2 0-0 5. Totals 12 2-3 29.

3-Point Goals – Holt 3 (Kaylie Townsend 2, Katelyn Whiteman 1), Jackson 3.

EAST LANSING 76, EASTERN 23

Aazhenii Nye totaled 20 points and added seven rebounds for the Trojans in a CAAC Blue matchup. Amelia McNutt added 19 points for East Lansing. Nautiqa Garcia had eight points for the Quakers.

Team Fouls: East Lansing 10, Eastern 13. Fouled out: Hall (E).

East Lansing

34

24

11

7

76
 

10

7

4

2

23

East Lansing

Sanaya Gregory 3 0-2 7, Jaida Hampton 6 0-0 12, Kalaia Hampton 1 2-2 4, Amelia McNutt 6 4-4 19, Aaliyah Nye 4 1-2 12, Aashawnti Nye 1 0-1 2, Aazhenii Nye 8 3-3 20. Totals 29 10-14 76.

Tanaesha Daniels 3 1-2 7, Nautiqa Garcia 3 1-2 8, Hailey Hall 1 0-0 2, Jalisa Jones 0 1-2 1, Jamari McKinney 0 1-2 1, Daiysha Stanley 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 4-8 23.

3-Point Goals – East Lansing 8 (Sanaya Gregory 1, Amelia McNutt 3, Aaliyah Nye 3, Aazhenii Nye 1), 1 (Nautiqa Garcia 2).

GRAND LEDGE 72, SEXTON 22

Brooke Rambo scored 12 points for the Comets in a CAAC Blue win over Sexton. Mackenzie Todd added 11 points for Grand Ledge. Tori Blackman had 10 points for the Big Reds.

Team fouls: Sexton 13, Grand Ledge 10. sexton 0-8, 0-5.

Grand Ledge

24

19

19

10

72

Sexton

8

6

8

0

22

Grand Ledge

Jade Ayers 3 0-0 6, Jazmyn Ayers 2 0-0 4, Lindsay Goodman 1 2-2 3, Tilly Guild 1 2-3 5, Allyson Hunt 1 3-3 5, . Kinlock 2 1-2 5, Maddie McKinley 1 0-0 3, Brooke Rambo 4 2-2 12, Celi Risdale 2 2-2 6, Courtney Sharland 3 1-2 7, Sam Sharland 2 0-0 4, Makenzie Todd 5 0-0 11. Totals 26 11-15 72.

Sexton

Tori Blackman 4 1-4 10, Keara Diggs 1 0-0 2, Carshay Marillo 0 1-2 1, Deny’a Moore 1 0-0 3, Shianne Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 2-6 22.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 5 (Lindsay Goodman 1, Maddie McKinley 1, Brooke Rambo 2, Makenzie Todd 1), Sexton 2 (Tori Blackman 1, Deny’a Moore 1).

STOCKBRIDGE 41, LESLIE 32

LESLIE — Jessica Taylor led all scorers with 18 points, leading the Panthers (8-3, 5-1) to a GLAC victory over the Blackhawks (4-6, 1-5). Madison Montgomery grabbed 17 rebounds and scored eight points for Leslie.

Team fouls: Leslie 19, Stockbridge 15. Fouled out: Cowing (L). JV score: Stockbridge 48, Leslie 20.

Stockbridge

10

13

11

7

41

Leslie

12

8

8

4

32

Stockbridge

Emily Breslin 1 1-3 3, Kaylee Hall 0 1-4 1, Madison Howard 1 3-4 5, Rachel Smith 3 5-6 11, Jessica Taylor 6 5-8 18, Faith Whitt 0 1-4 1, Mackenzie Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 16-29 41.

Leslie

Brooke Cowing 2 0-0 4, Brooke James 0 0-2 0, Toria Jones 1 0-0 2, Britney Medcoff 4 2-2 10, Madison Montgomery 2 4-11 8, Rachel Scott 1 1-5 3, Hailey Wilson 1 3-4 5. Totals 11 10-24 32.

3-Point Goals – Stockbridge 1 (Jessica Taylor 1).

OKEMOS 52, EVERETT 36

OKEMOS — Jasmine Clerkly netted 14 points for Okemos in a CAAC Blue win over Everett. Oke Johsnon added 10 points for the Cheifs, while Milecia Griffin scored a team-high 13 for the Vikings.

Team Fouls: Okemos 8, Everett 12.

Everett

7

12

7

10

36

Okemos

15

14

12

11

52

Everett

Amara Croft 1 2-2 4, Milecia Griffin 3 1-2 13, Zariah Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Maribelle Herrera 1 0-0 2, LaShay Hursey 2 0-0 4, Alexis Smith 4 1-2 9, Precious Thurman 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 4-6 36.

Okemos

Jasmine Clerkley 7 0-1 14, Laya Hartman 4 0-0 8, Oke Johnson 1 8-8 10, Bergin Robinson 3 1-2 7, Maddie Sernack 1 0-0 2, Skylar Westfall 4 0-0 8, Leah Zaleski 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 9-11 52.

3-Point Goals – Everett 2 (Milecia Griffin 2), Okemos 1 (Leah Zaleski 1).

