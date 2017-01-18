High school basketball stats and scores: Jan. 17

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

EAST LANSING 64, EASTERN 27

EAST LANSING — Brandon Johns scored 24 points for the Trojans (9-0, 6-0) to help secure a CAAC Blue victory over Eastern (1-8, 0-6). Noah Schon netted 14 points and Malik Jones scored 10 for East Lansing. Skylar Wilson led the Quakers with 11 points.

Eastern 9 7 5 6 — 27 East Lansing 16 17 26 5 — 64

Eastern

Anthony Byrd Jr. 0 1-4 1, Jorrell Christian 0 1-2 1, Markiest Doss 1 1-2 3, Robert Fry 2 0-0 5, Costa Gianiodis 0 0-1 0, Willard Payne 0 1-6 1, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 1 0-0 2, Tyrone Trainor 0 3-4 3, Skylar Wilson 3 3-4 11. Totals 7 10-23 27.

East Lansing

Brandon Johns 8 6-8 24, Malik Jones 3 3-4 10, Justin McAbee 0 2-2 2, Jack Morse 2 1-2 7, Westin Myles 2 0-1 4, Xzavier Odom 0 1-2 1, Noah Schon 5 2-2 14, Ben Zeka 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 18-23 64.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Eastern 3 (Robert Fry 1, Skylar Wilson 2), East Lansing 7 (Brandon Johns 2, Malik Jones 1, Jack Morse 2, Noah Schon 2).

Team fouls: East Lansing 18, Eastern 18.

CHARLOTTE 61, EATON RAPIDS 54

EATON RAPIDS — Kyle Peterson had 21 points and 10 rebounds to tally a double-double for the Orioles (4-4) in a nonleague win over the Greyhounds (2-7) to stop a four game losing streak. Jacob Osytczuk led the Greyhounds scoring 17 points. Julius Laaser scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds for Charlotte.

Charlotte 11 16 15 19 — 61 Eaton Rapids 18 9 10 17 — 54

Charlotte

Preston Axel 2 0-0 4, Will Brendlinger 1 0-0 3, Garret Colgrave 1 0-0 2, John Hoesli 1 1-2 3, Julius Laaser 6 2-4 16, Kyle Peterson 9 1-4 21, Cameron Ramos 2 7-11 11, Jordan Tropp 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 10-19 61.

Eaton Rapids

Nathan Dassance 2 0-0 6, Ben Gleeson 1 0-0 2, Zack Kemp 2 2-5 7, Matt Morcross 0 2-4 2, Jacob Osytczuk 6 3-5 17, Drew Shafer 3 4-5 11, Carlos Thompson 2 1-2 5, R.J. VanVleet 1 2-2 4. Totals 17 14-23 54.

3-Point Goals – Charlotte 5 (Will Brendlinger 1, Julius Laaser 2, Kyle Peterson 2), Eaton Rapids 6 (Nathan Dassance 2, Zack Kemp 1, Jacob Osytczuk 2, Drew Shafer 1).

Team fouls: Charlotte 19, Eaton Rapids 18.

GRAND LEDGE 59, SEXTON 52

GRAND LEDGE — Luke Smith scored a game-high 18 points for the Comets, alongside teammate Jayke Houghton who added 14 in a CAAC Blue win over Sexton. Zervontae Smith had a team-high 16 points for the Big Reds.

Sexton 12 14 18 8 — 52 Grand Ledge 13 10 15 21 — 59

Sexton

Karl Brooks 2 2-5 6, Khari Foy-Walton 6 3-3 15, D’Carlo Manuel 0 2-2 2, Jabril Rahim 2 1-2 5, Shayne Scruggs 1 4-4 6, Zervontae Smith 6 3-4 16, Kortez Williams 1 0-2 0. Totals 18 15-20 52.

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 3 2-2 8, Xavier Farr 0 0-0 3, Nick Goebel 3 0-0 6, Jayke Houghton 5 2-4 14, Alex McCready 2 3-4 8, Luke Smith 6 2-2 18. Totals 21 9-12 59.

3-Point Goals – Sexton 1 (Zervontae Smith 1), Grand Ledge 8 (Xavier Farr 1, Jayke Houghton 2, Alex McCready 1, Luke Smith 4).

Team fouls: Grand Ledge 18, Sexton 18. Fouled out: Goebel (GL)

HOLT 77, JACKSON 58

HOLT — Jaron Faulds tallied a double-double, scoring 23 points and snagging 18 rebounds for the Rams (6-3, 5-1) in a CAAC Blue win over Jackson (4-5, 3-3). Caleb Cooper added 14 points for Holt.

Jackson 7 19 15 17 — 58 Holt 24 16 20 17 — 77

Holt

Myles Baker 1 3-6 5, Caleb Cooper 5 3-5 14, Josh Denning 2 2-4 6, Jaron Faulds 8 7-10 23, Ar’tavious King 2 5-8 9, Malachi McClain 3 0-2 6, Robera Mengesha 1 1-2 4, Deandre Whetstone 3 2-2 8. Totals 26 23-40 77.

3-Point Goals – Jackson 6, Holt 2 (Caleb Cooper 1, Robera Mengesha 1).

Team fouls: Holt 11, Jackson 27. Fouled out: Kelley (J), Robinson (J).

LANSING CHRISTIAN 84, PLYMOUTH CHRISTIAN 59

Matt Havey scored 19 points for the Pilgrims in a nonleague win over Plymouth Christian. Preston Granger scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Zach Bretcher added 11 points for Lansing Christian.

Plymouth Christian 12 13 15 19 — 59 Lansing Christian 21 16 29 18 — 84

Lansing Christian

Forrest Bouyer 2 4-5 8, Zach Bretcher 5 0-0 11, Preston Granger 8 1-2 17, Matt Havey 7 1-2 19, Matt Jacobson 3 0-0 6, Nick Jamieson 3 0-0 6, Kyle Lebeda 3 0-0 8, Issac Motley 1 0-0 3, Andrew Prieskorn 3 0-0 6. Totals 35 6-9 84.

3-Point Goals – Plymouth Christian 9, Lansing Christian 8 (Zach Bretcher 1, Matt Havey 4, Kyle Lebeda 2, Issac Motley 1).

Team fouls: Lansing Christian 14, Plymouth Christian 10. JV score: Lansing Christian 72, Plymouth Christian 43.

OKEMOS 62, EVERETT 51

The Chiefs (7-2, 4-2) were lead to a CAAC Blue victory over Everett (5-5, 3-3) behind Jordan Henry’s 21 points. Nyrell Powell also scored 21 points, leading the Vikings in scoring.

Okemos 11 12 10 29 — 62 Everett 10 9 8 24 — 51

Okemos

Vail Hartman 4 0-1 9, Jordan Henry 6 7-7 21, Amjid Khogali-Watson 4 0-0 11, Noah Pruitt 3 0-0 6, Gerald Sambaer 0 4-4 4, Luke Stagg 2 3-4 7, Evan Thomas 1 1-2 4. Totals 20 15-18 62.

Everett

Kujuan Burton 3 1-3 7, Kel Fomby 1 0-0 3, Jalen Hayes 1 0-0 3, Nyreel Powell 6 9-15 21, Diego Robinson 4 1-4 9, Dante Walton 4 0-0 8. Totals 19 11-22 51.

3-Point Goals – Okemos 7 (Vail Hartman 1, Jordan Henry 2, Amjid Khogali-Watson 3), Everett 2 (Kel Fomby 1, Jalen Hayes 1).

Team fouls: Everett 19, Okemos 21. Fouled out: Walton (E), Robinson (E).

LESLIE 61, STOCKBRIDGE 57

STOCKBRIDGE — The Blackhawks overcame an eight-point deficit with two minutes remaining to force overtime in a GLAC win over Stockbridge. Andrew Cowan led Leslie with 20 points and Camden Austin added 18 points. Kolby Canfield scored a game-high 26 points for the Panthers.

Leslie 17 3 14 16 11 — 61 Stockbridge 13 6 13 18 7 — 57

Leslie

Camden Austin 6 2-5 18, Shane Connelly 1 0-1 3, Andrew Cowan 5 9-11 20, Cullen Cox 1 1-1 3, Kellen Frohriep 1 0-0 2, Justin Kaimon 2 2-4 6, Trey Waldofsky 2 4-6 9. Totals 18 18-28 61.

Stockbridge

Matt Bellestri 1 0-0 3, Kolby Canfield 11 3-4 26, Liam Corby 1 0-1 3, Mason GeeMontgomery 1 3-4 5, Kyle Lilley 6 0-0 12, Jacob Stadafore 3 0-0 6, Hunter Winnie 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-9 57.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 7 (Camden Austin 4, Shane Connelly 1, Andrew Cowan 1, Trey Waldofsky 1), Stockbridge 3 (Matt Bellestri 1, Kolby Canfield 1, Liam Corby 1).

Team fouls: Stockbridge 24, Leslie 13. Fouled out: Mason Gee-Montgomery (S), Kolby Canfield (S), Cullen Cox (L).

WILLIAMSTON 72, WAVERLY 66

DELTA TWP. — Cole Kleiver scored a game-high 27 points for the Williamston in a nonleague win over Waverly. Sean Cobb added a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds for Hornets. Tony Trice had 19 points for the Warriors.

Williamston 10 22 12 28 — 72 Waverly 16 19 16 15 — 66

Williamston

Sy Barnett 4 3-4 12, Sean Cobb 10 1-3 21, Mitchell Cook 1 1-2 3, Joey Elenbaas 0 3-4 3, Cole Kleiver 8 8-10 27, Caleb Smith 1 1-2 3, Frankie Toomey 1 1-2 3. Totals 25 18-27 72.

Waverly

Tevin Ali 4 1-5 9, Ja’von Anderson 1 0-0 2, Elijah Curtis 3 0-0 6, Keshawn Harris 4 4-5 13, Mike Pete 3 1-2 7, Jaden Sutton 3 3-4 10, Tony Trice 7 0-0 19. Totals 25 9-16 66.

3-Point Goals – Williamston 4 (Sy Barnett 1, Cole Kleiver 3), Waverly 7 (Keshawn Harris 1, Jaden Sutton 1, Tony Trice 5). Total Fouls: Williamston 11, Waverly 17.

High school hoops standouts: Jan. 17

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

EATON RAPIDS 42, CHARLOTTE 35

EATON RAPIDS — Paige Boden led the Greyhounds with 13 points in a non-league win over Charlotte. Anne-Marie Wright scored 11 points with seven assists for Eaton Rapids. Carly Sheblo scored a game-high 15 points for the Orioles.

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 18, Charlotte 20.

Charlotte 4 15 7 9 — 35 Eaton Rapids 13 10 7 12 — 42

Charlotte

Kylie Falk 1 2-2 4, Emily Friar 1 2-4 4, Maleia Hale 3 3-3 10, Lauren Pryor 1 0-0 2, Carly Sheblo 4 4-7 15. Totals 6 11-16 35.

Eaton Rapids

McKenzie Anderson 1 1-2 3, Isabelle Awsel 0 0-3 0, Payton Benjamin 0 2-4 2, Paige Boden 6 1-1 13, Mikaela Harns 1 2-2 4, Samantha McDaniel 2 0-1 6, Arianna Sysum 0 3-4 3, Anne-Marie Wright 3 2-2 11. Totals 8 11-19 42.

3-Point Goals – Charlotte 4 (Maleia Hale 1, Carly Sheblo 3), Eaton Rapids 5 (Samantha McDaniel 2, Anne-Marie Wright 3).

JACKSON 38, HOLT 29

JACKSON — Alliyiah Demmers led the Rams (3-7, 3-3) with 11 points in a CAAC Blue loss to Jackson (7-3, 3-3).

Team fouls: Jackson 9, Holt 9.

Holt 11 5 8 5 — 29 Jackson 7 18 6 7 — 38

Holt

Alliyiah Demmers 5 1-1 11, Olivia Hornak 1 0-0 2, Imani Malone 1 1-2 3, Kaylie Townsend 2 0-0 6, Katelyn Whiteman 2 0-0 5. Totals 12 2-3 29.

3-Point Goals – Holt 3 (Kaylie Townsend 2, Katelyn Whiteman 1), Jackson 3.

EAST LANSING 76, EASTERN 23

Aazhenii Nye totaled 20 points and added seven rebounds for the Trojans in a CAAC Blue matchup. Amelia McNutt added 19 points for East Lansing. Nautiqa Garcia had eight points for the Quakers.

Team Fouls: East Lansing 10, Eastern 13. Fouled out: Hall (E).

East Lansing 34 24 11 7 — 76 10 7 4 2 — 23

East Lansing

Sanaya Gregory 3 0-2 7, Jaida Hampton 6 0-0 12, Kalaia Hampton 1 2-2 4, Amelia McNutt 6 4-4 19, Aaliyah Nye 4 1-2 12, Aashawnti Nye 1 0-1 2, Aazhenii Nye 8 3-3 20. Totals 29 10-14 76.

Tanaesha Daniels 3 1-2 7, Nautiqa Garcia 3 1-2 8, Hailey Hall 1 0-0 2, Jalisa Jones 0 1-2 1, Jamari McKinney 0 1-2 1, Daiysha Stanley 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 4-8 23.

3-Point Goals – East Lansing 8 (Sanaya Gregory 1, Amelia McNutt 3, Aaliyah Nye 3, Aazhenii Nye 1), 1 (Nautiqa Garcia 2).

GRAND LEDGE 72, SEXTON 22

Brooke Rambo scored 12 points for the Comets in a CAAC Blue win over Sexton. Mackenzie Todd added 11 points for Grand Ledge. Tori Blackman had 10 points for the Big Reds.

Team fouls: Sexton 13, Grand Ledge 10. sexton 0-8, 0-5.

Grand Ledge 24 19 19 10 — 72 Sexton 8 6 8 0 — 22

Grand Ledge

Jade Ayers 3 0-0 6, Jazmyn Ayers 2 0-0 4, Lindsay Goodman 1 2-2 3, Tilly Guild 1 2-3 5, Allyson Hunt 1 3-3 5, . Kinlock 2 1-2 5, Maddie McKinley 1 0-0 3, Brooke Rambo 4 2-2 12, Celi Risdale 2 2-2 6, Courtney Sharland 3 1-2 7, Sam Sharland 2 0-0 4, Makenzie Todd 5 0-0 11. Totals 26 11-15 72.

Sexton

Tori Blackman 4 1-4 10, Keara Diggs 1 0-0 2, Carshay Marillo 0 1-2 1, Deny’a Moore 1 0-0 3, Shianne Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 2-6 22.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 5 (Lindsay Goodman 1, Maddie McKinley 1, Brooke Rambo 2, Makenzie Todd 1), Sexton 2 (Tori Blackman 1, Deny’a Moore 1).

STOCKBRIDGE 41, LESLIE 32

LESLIE — Jessica Taylor led all scorers with 18 points, leading the Panthers (8-3, 5-1) to a GLAC victory over the Blackhawks (4-6, 1-5). Madison Montgomery grabbed 17 rebounds and scored eight points for Leslie.

Team fouls: Leslie 19, Stockbridge 15. Fouled out: Cowing (L). JV score: Stockbridge 48, Leslie 20.

Stockbridge 10 13 11 7 — 41 Leslie 12 8 8 4 — 32

Stockbridge

Emily Breslin 1 1-3 3, Kaylee Hall 0 1-4 1, Madison Howard 1 3-4 5, Rachel Smith 3 5-6 11, Jessica Taylor 6 5-8 18, Faith Whitt 0 1-4 1, Mackenzie Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 16-29 41.

Leslie

Brooke Cowing 2 0-0 4, Brooke James 0 0-2 0, Toria Jones 1 0-0 2, Britney Medcoff 4 2-2 10, Madison Montgomery 2 4-11 8, Rachel Scott 1 1-5 3, Hailey Wilson 1 3-4 5. Totals 11 10-24 32.

3-Point Goals – Stockbridge 1 (Jessica Taylor 1).

OKEMOS 52, EVERETT 36

OKEMOS — Jasmine Clerkly netted 14 points for Okemos in a CAAC Blue win over Everett. Oke Johsnon added 10 points for the Cheifs, while Milecia Griffin scored a team-high 13 for the Vikings.

Team Fouls: Okemos 8, Everett 12.

Everett 7 12 7 10 — 36 Okemos 15 14 12 11 — 52

Everett

Amara Croft 1 2-2 4, Milecia Griffin 3 1-2 13, Zariah Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Maribelle Herrera 1 0-0 2, LaShay Hursey 2 0-0 4, Alexis Smith 4 1-2 9, Precious Thurman 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 4-6 36.

Okemos

Jasmine Clerkley 7 0-1 14, Laya Hartman 4 0-0 8, Oke Johnson 1 8-8 10, Bergin Robinson 3 1-2 7, Maddie Sernack 1 0-0 2, Skylar Westfall 4 0-0 8, Leah Zaleski 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 9-11 52.

3-Point Goals – Everett 2 (Milecia Griffin 2), Okemos 1 (Leah Zaleski 1).