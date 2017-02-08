Players who scored 100 points in high school basketball history

As amazing as LaMelo Ball’s 92-point performance for Chino Hills (Calif.) was on Tuesday night, consider that there have been 1at least 5 players who have scored 100 in a boys game, according to the National Federation record book.

Given that the Federation only includes schools that are part of state associations, it is possible there could be more. There also are believed to be at least two instances in before 1925 that are not listed.

The most recent was Tigran Grigorian, who scored 100 in 2003 for Mesrobian (Pico Rivera, Calif.), in a game that ended 114-47. Mesrobian had only six players and used a full-court press for the entire game, according to news reports at the time. Afterward, the losing coach from Los Angeles Pacific Christian refused to shake the winning coach’s hand and even the Mesrobian athletic director expressed disdain for the feat.

The previous 100-point game came from Dajuan Wagner for Camden (N.J.) in 2001 on his way to Memphis and then becoming a first-round NBA draft pick.

Wagner’s century mark game came 22 years after Kenneth Johnson scored 105 for Grandfield (Okla.).