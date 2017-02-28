High school boys basketball sectionals roundup

The IHSAA boys basketball tournament tipped off tonight across the state, and no one has you covered like IndyStar Sports. We’ll have video highlights from 14 games from Central Indiana.

INDYSTAR FULL-GAME COVERAGE

• Danville beats Park Tudor in Class 3A play

• Zach Gunn, HSE prevent Fishers upset bid

• Lawrence North ‘figured it out,’ beats No. 2 Warren Central

• Ben Davis and Roncalli pick up sectional wins

Tuesday’s full local schedule

CLASS 4A

Sectional 7 (At Lafayette Jeff)

Zionsville 81, Harrison 57

Kokomo vs. Lafayette Jeff, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 8 (At Carmel)

Hamilton Southeastern 72, Fishers 66

Sectional 9 (At New Castle)

Connersville 59, Mt. Vernon 55, 2OT

Greenfield-Central 64, Pendleton Heights 57, 2OT

Sectional 10 (At North Central)

Lawrence North 60, Warren Central 54

North Central 69, Lawrence Central 50

Sectional 11 (At Decatur Central)

Ben Davis 53, Pike 45

Roncalli 49, Perry Meridian 46

Sectional 12 (At Plainfield)

Brownsburg 66, Terre Haute North 59

Terre Haute South 81, Avon 68

Sectional 13 (At Franklin Central)

Franklin Central 60, Greenwood 46

Whiteland 60, Martinsville 59

Sectional 14 (At Bloomington North)

Shelbyville 64, Columbus East 47

Bloomington South 46, Columbus North 42

CLASS 3A

Sectional 24 (At Marion)

Tipton 67, Marion 66, OT

Blackford vs. Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 27 (At Brebeuf Jesuit)

New Palestine 68, Marshall 50

Sectional 28 (At Danville)

Danville 82, Park Tudor 72

CLASS 2A

Sectional 40 (At Lapel)

Lapel 63, Wapahani 28

Monroe Central 75, Muncie Burris 48

Sectional 42 (At Triton Central)

Irvington Prep 58, Eastern Hancock 57

Howe 80, Triton Central 51

Sectional 43 (At Speedway)

Speedway 62, Shortridge 48

Scecina 54, Covenant Christian 52

Sectional 44 (At South Putnam)

Monrovia 54, Cascade 47

Cloverdale 100, Southmont 62

CLASS A

Sectional 58 (At University)

Bethesda Christian 61, International 44

Tindley 52, University 33

Sectional 59 (At Edinburgh)

Morristown 54, Edinburgh 47

Central Christian 64, Arlington 62

Sectional 60 (At South Decatur)

Waldron 74, Southwestern-Shelbyville 69

AREA BOX SCORES

Franklin Central 60, Greenwood 46

Greenwood 13 9 7 17 — 46 Franklin Central 18 11 18 13 — 60

Greenwood — Isaiah Drew 2 0-0 6, Braydon Kincaid 7 5-5 19, Eric Moenkhaus 3 1-2 7, Sean Moss 1 0-0 2, Max Raker 1 0-0 2, Jeffrey Reynolds 5 0-0 10. Totals 19 6-7 46.

Franklin Central — Jake Cerbone 1 0-0 3, Adam Green 4 0-0 12, Nick Hall 1 0-1 2, Mason Hardimon 4 2-2 10, Marquel Harper 2 3-3 7, Wilson Huber 3 6-8 12, Grant Pedigo 6 2-2 14. Totals 21 13-16 60.

3-Point Goals – Greenwood Community 2 (Isaiah Drew 2), Franklin Central 5 (Jake Cerbone 1, Adam Green 4).

Bethesda Christian 61, International 44

Bethesda Christian 12 12 19 18 — 61 International 4 13 8 19 — 44

Bethesda Christian — Wyatt Gordon 1 0-0 3, Daniel Mason 2 0-2 5, Liam McCurry 1 0-0 3, Wes Rischer 7 1-1 17, Trevon Ryans 1 2-2 4, Deon Stewart 8 4-5 21, Andre Stone 0 2-2 2, Bennett Van Soelen 1 3-4 6. Totals 21 12-16 61.

International — Christian Daniel 1 0-0 3, Ismael Issiaka 0 2-2 2, Mawich Kachjaani 7 7-10 21, Akuei Mading 2 1-2 5, Johnathan Sanyon 3 2-3 8, Jacob Vigran 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 12-17 44.

3-Point Goals – Bethesda Christian 7 (Wyatt Gordon 1, Daniel Mason 1, Liam McCurry 1, Wes Rischer 2, Deon Stewart 1, Bennett Van Soelen 1), International of Indiana 2 (Christian Daniel 1, Jacob Vigran 1).

Ben Davis 53, Pike 45

Ben Davis 15 4 12 22 — 53 Pike 10 6 6 23 — 45

Ben Davis — Josh Brewer 3 2-2 8, Datrion Harper 4 2-4 10, Aaron Henry 3 10-11 16, Jalen Newsom 1 2-4 4, Jalen Windham 5 2-2 15. Totals 16 18-23 53.

Pike — Ditwan Gary 0 1-2 1, Isiah James 2 1-3 5, Tyree Pegues 1 0-0 3, Elijah Pennington 2 0-0 4, Darian Porch 4 4-6 12, Brandon Vernon 2 0-0 5, Justin Williams 4 5-6 15. Totals 15 11-17 45.

3-Point Goals – Ben Davis 3 (Jalen Windham 3), Pike 4 (Tyree Pegues 1, Brandon Vernon 1, Justin Williams 2).

Speedway 62, Shortridge 48

Shortridge 13 15 8 12 — 48 Speedway 11 21 12 18 — 62

Shortridge — Andre Dickerson 4 6-9 14, Allen Johnson 3 4-4 11, Erikmycal Powell 5 4-6 15, Daveion Sims 1 0-0 2, Alonzo Watson 1 0-1 2, Tyeon White 1 1-2 4. Totals 15 15-22 48.

Speedway — Brandon Dobbs 1 0-0 3, John Greubel 2 0-0 6, Desean Hampton 8 2-5 18, Dominique Hampton 5 2-2 12, Lorenzo Smith 0 5-9 5, Chris Valentine 7 4-5 18. Totals 23 13-21 62.

3-Point Goals – Shortridge Magnet 3 (Allen Johnson 1, Erikmycal Powell 1, Tyeon White 1), Speedway 3 (Brandon Dobbs 1, John Greubel 2).

Brownsburg 66, Terre Haute North 59

Brownsburg 6 13 25 22 — 66 Terre Haute North 16 14 12 17 — 59

Brownsburg — Cameron Alford 6 6-10 18, Antrez Baker 4 2-3 10, Malek Edmonds 1 0-0 2, Landon Hall 6 5-6 17, Kris Jackson 0 3-4 3, Packard Rozzi 2 0-0 5, Reis Thomas 5 0-0 11. Totals 24 16-23 66.

Terre Haute North — Braelyne Compton 4 2-2 12, Grant Dennany 2 2-2 6, Cayman Hayes 1 0-0 3, JoVan Morris 2 1-2 6, Jalen Owens 6 2-2 15, Richard Suggs 5 1-1 11, Denny Zigler 2 2-4 6. Totals 22 10-13 59.

3-Point Goals – Brownsburg 2 (Packard Rozzi 1, Reis Thomas 1), Terre Haute North Vigo 5 (Braelyne Compton 2, Cayman Hayes 1, JoVan Morris 1, Jalen Owens 1).

Zionsville 81, Harrison 57

Harrison 11 16 23 7 — 57 Zionsville 21 19 21 20 — 81

Harrison — Eliot Champion 1 0-0 2, Bobby Dearing 3 4-5 10, Austin Dunwoody 1 0-0 2, Jakub Hall 3 1-3 7, Jack Mathew 4 7-10 15, Benito Munoz 6 4-4 21. Totals 18-50 16-22 57.

Zionsville — Will Alcock 2 7-8 11, Durand Barnett 0 1-2 1, Riley Bertram 2 2-2 6, Nathan Childress 2 1-2 5, Cole Gardner 2 0-0 4, Dominic Genco 5 3-3 13, Ethan Hartzell 1 0-0 2, Tyler Leedy 2 0-0 5, Mark Stemme 1 3-3 6, Isaiah Thompson 9 5-6 28. Totals 26-44 22-26 81.

3-Point Goals – William Henry Harrison 5 (Benito Munoz 5), Zionsville 7 (Tyler Leedy 1, Mark Stemme 1, Isaiah Thompson 5).

