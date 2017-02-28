High school boys basketball sectionals roundup

The IHSAA boys basketball tournament tipped off tonight across the state, and no one has you covered like IndyStar Sports. We’ll have video highlights from 14 games from Central Indiana.
INDYSTAR FULL-GAME COVERAGE
• Danville beats Park Tudor in Class 3A play
• Zach Gunn, HSE prevent Fishers upset bid
• Lawrence North ‘figured it out,’ beats No. 2 Warren Central
• Ben Davis and Roncalli pick up sectional wins
Tuesday’s full local schedule
CLASS 4A
Sectional 7 (At Lafayette Jeff)
Zionsville 81, Harrison 57
Kokomo vs. Lafayette Jeff, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 8 (At Carmel)
Hamilton Southeastern 72, Fishers 66
Sectional 9 (At New Castle)
Connersville 59, Mt. Vernon 55, 2OT
Greenfield-Central 64, Pendleton Heights 57, 2OT
Sectional 10 (At North Central)
Lawrence North 60, Warren Central 54
North Central 69, Lawrence Central 50
Sectional 11 (At Decatur Central)
Ben Davis 53, Pike 45
Roncalli 49, Perry Meridian 46
Sectional 12 (At Plainfield)
Brownsburg 66, Terre Haute North 59
Terre Haute South 81, Avon 68
Sectional 13 (At Franklin Central)
Franklin Central 60, Greenwood 46
Whiteland 60, Martinsville 59
Sectional 14 (At Bloomington North)
Shelbyville 64, Columbus East 47
Bloomington South 46, Columbus North 42
CLASS 3A
Sectional 24 (At Marion)
Tipton 67, Marion 66, OT
Blackford vs. Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 27 (At Brebeuf Jesuit)
New Palestine 68, Marshall 50
Sectional 28 (At Danville)
Danville 82, Park Tudor 72
CLASS 2A
Sectional 40 (At Lapel)
Lapel 63, Wapahani 28
Monroe Central 75, Muncie Burris 48
Sectional 42 (At Triton Central)
Irvington Prep 58, Eastern Hancock 57
Howe 80, Triton Central 51
Sectional 43 (At Speedway)
Speedway 62, Shortridge 48
Scecina 54, Covenant Christian 52
Sectional 44 (At South Putnam)
Monrovia 54, Cascade 47
Cloverdale 100, Southmont 62
CLASS A
Sectional 58 (At University)
Bethesda Christian 61, International 44
Tindley 52, University 33
Sectional 59 (At Edinburgh)
Morristown 54, Edinburgh 47
Central Christian 64, Arlington 62
Sectional 60 (At South Decatur)
Waldron 74, Southwestern-Shelbyville 69
AREA BOX SCORES
(More to come.)
Franklin Central 60, Greenwood 46
|
Greenwood
|
13
|
9
|
7
|
17
|
—
|
46
|
Franklin Central
|
18
|
11
|
18
|
13
|
—
|
60
Greenwood — Isaiah Drew 2 0-0 6, Braydon Kincaid 7 5-5 19, Eric Moenkhaus 3 1-2 7, Sean Moss 1 0-0 2, Max Raker 1 0-0 2, Jeffrey Reynolds 5 0-0 10. Totals 19 6-7 46.
Franklin Central — Jake Cerbone 1 0-0 3, Adam Green 4 0-0 12, Nick Hall 1 0-1 2, Mason Hardimon 4 2-2 10, Marquel Harper 2 3-3 7, Wilson Huber 3 6-8 12, Grant Pedigo 6 2-2 14. Totals 21 13-16 60.
3-Point Goals – Greenwood Community 2 (Isaiah Drew 2), Franklin Central 5 (Jake Cerbone 1, Adam Green 4).
Bethesda Christian 61, International 44
|
Bethesda Christian
|
12
|
12
|
19
|
18
|
—
|
61
|
International
|
4
|
13
|
8
|
19
|
—
|
44
Bethesda Christian — Wyatt Gordon 1 0-0 3, Daniel Mason 2 0-2 5, Liam McCurry 1 0-0 3, Wes Rischer 7 1-1 17, Trevon Ryans 1 2-2 4, Deon Stewart 8 4-5 21, Andre Stone 0 2-2 2, Bennett Van Soelen 1 3-4 6. Totals 21 12-16 61.
International — Christian Daniel 1 0-0 3, Ismael Issiaka 0 2-2 2, Mawich Kachjaani 7 7-10 21, Akuei Mading 2 1-2 5, Johnathan Sanyon 3 2-3 8, Jacob Vigran 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 12-17 44.
3-Point Goals – Bethesda Christian 7 (Wyatt Gordon 1, Daniel Mason 1, Liam McCurry 1, Wes Rischer 2, Deon Stewart 1, Bennett Van Soelen 1), International of Indiana 2 (Christian Daniel 1, Jacob Vigran 1).
Ben Davis 53, Pike 45
|
Ben Davis
|
15
|
4
|
12
|
22
|
—
|
53
|
Pike
|
10
|
6
|
6
|
23
|
—
|
45
Ben Davis — Josh Brewer 3 2-2 8, Datrion Harper 4 2-4 10, Aaron Henry 3 10-11 16, Jalen Newsom 1 2-4 4, Jalen Windham 5 2-2 15. Totals 16 18-23 53.
Pike — Ditwan Gary 0 1-2 1, Isiah James 2 1-3 5, Tyree Pegues 1 0-0 3, Elijah Pennington 2 0-0 4, Darian Porch 4 4-6 12, Brandon Vernon 2 0-0 5, Justin Williams 4 5-6 15. Totals 15 11-17 45.
3-Point Goals – Ben Davis 3 (Jalen Windham 3), Pike 4 (Tyree Pegues 1, Brandon Vernon 1, Justin Williams 2).
Speedway 62, Shortridge 48
|
Shortridge
|
13
|
15
|
8
|
12
|
—
|
48
|
Speedway
|
11
|
21
|
12
|
18
|
—
|
62
Shortridge — Andre Dickerson 4 6-9 14, Allen Johnson 3 4-4 11, Erikmycal Powell 5 4-6 15, Daveion Sims 1 0-0 2, Alonzo Watson 1 0-1 2, Tyeon White 1 1-2 4. Totals 15 15-22 48.
Speedway — Brandon Dobbs 1 0-0 3, John Greubel 2 0-0 6, Desean Hampton 8 2-5 18, Dominique Hampton 5 2-2 12, Lorenzo Smith 0 5-9 5, Chris Valentine 7 4-5 18. Totals 23 13-21 62.
3-Point Goals – Shortridge Magnet 3 (Allen Johnson 1, Erikmycal Powell 1, Tyeon White 1), Speedway 3 (Brandon Dobbs 1, John Greubel 2).
Brownsburg 66, Terre Haute North 59
|
Brownsburg
|
6
|
13
|
25
|
22
|
—
|
66
|
Terre Haute North
|
16
|
14
|
12
|
17
|
—
|
59
Brownsburg — Cameron Alford 6 6-10 18, Antrez Baker 4 2-3 10, Malek Edmonds 1 0-0 2, Landon Hall 6 5-6 17, Kris Jackson 0 3-4 3, Packard Rozzi 2 0-0 5, Reis Thomas 5 0-0 11. Totals 24 16-23 66.
Terre Haute North — Braelyne Compton 4 2-2 12, Grant Dennany 2 2-2 6, Cayman Hayes 1 0-0 3, JoVan Morris 2 1-2 6, Jalen Owens 6 2-2 15, Richard Suggs 5 1-1 11, Denny Zigler 2 2-4 6. Totals 22 10-13 59.
3-Point Goals – Brownsburg 2 (Packard Rozzi 1, Reis Thomas 1), Terre Haute North Vigo 5 (Braelyne Compton 2, Cayman Hayes 1, JoVan Morris 1, Jalen Owens 1).
Zionsville 81, Harrison 57
|
Harrison
|
11
|
16
|
23
|
7
|
—
|
57
|
Zionsville
|
21
|
19
|
21
|
20
|
—
|
81
Harrison — Eliot Champion 1 0-0 2, Bobby Dearing 3 4-5 10, Austin Dunwoody 1 0-0 2, Jakub Hall 3 1-3 7, Jack Mathew 4 7-10 15, Benito Munoz 6 4-4 21. Totals 18-50 16-22 57.
Zionsville — Will Alcock 2 7-8 11, Durand Barnett 0 1-2 1, Riley Bertram 2 2-2 6, Nathan Childress 2 1-2 5, Cole Gardner 2 0-0 4, Dominic Genco 5 3-3 13, Ethan Hartzell 1 0-0 2, Tyler Leedy 2 0-0 5, Mark Stemme 1 3-3 6, Isaiah Thompson 9 5-6 28. Totals 26-44 22-26 81.
3-Point Goals – William Henry Harrison 5 (Benito Munoz 5), Zionsville 7 (Tyler Leedy 1, Mark Stemme 1, Isaiah Thompson 5).
