High school boys basketball Super 10: Liberty moves in

A look at the top 10 ranked high school boys basketball teams in the state, regardless of conference:

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (25-0)

These guys have only revved it up faster after a two-week break from the regular season. With guards Marcus Shaver, Jaelen House and Jovan Blacksher playing so well together, there is no stopping the Matadors, who may punch their ticket to New York on Saturday in the 4A final.

No. 2 Laveen Cesar Chavez (24-4)

These guys have won 18 in a row since a 90-89 loss to Tempe Corona del Sol. The rematch is on for Thursday in the 6A semifinals.

No. 3 Corona del Sol (25-3)

The Aztecs aren’t as deep as they were in the first meeting against Cesar Chavez, but they still possess the best scoring backcourt in 6A with Alex Barcello and Saben Lee.

No. 4 Chandler Basha (28-1)

Basha is determined to finish the deal in 6A with two more games, but Phoenix Desert Vista promises to be a tough matchup.

No. 5 Glendale Apollo (25-3)

Apollo coach Jacob Marin has done a great job guiding this 5A team that is built on the experienced backcourt of Holland Woods and Dre Marin (Jacob’s son).

No. 6 Desert Vista (19-5)

Desert Vista would like another crack at Corona del Sol. To do so, it has to get through rugged Basha first.

No. 7 Phoenix Sunnyslope (25-4)

Three of Sunnyslope’s losses have come against 5A final four Apollo (twice) and Scottsdale Chaparral (double overtime).

No. 8 Chaparral (22-6)

Great backcourt of Colten Kresl and J.T. Thoman but forward Kai Fletcher is often overlooked.

No. 9 Phoenix Pinnacle (22-7)

The Pioneers did tremendously well just to reach the 6A quarterfinals with only one senior who plays.

No. 10 Peoria Liberty (21-7)

Liberty’s first all-time state playoff wins have all come in this 5A tournament.

