High school boys basketball Super 10, rankings: Through Feb. 4

Here are the azcentral sports boys basketball rankings through February 4:

Super 10 (all conferences)

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (23-0): All that’s left is the 4A Conference playoffs to continue its torrid pace. Will the wait hurt it?

No. 2 Chandler Basha (26-0): Will not having to play Corona del Sol and Desert Vista in the regular season end up hurting this team in the 6A playoffs?

No. 3 Glendale Apollo (22-3): Once again, Holland Woods got the better of Sunnyslope to take stay in charge in 5A.

No. 4 Tempe Corona del Sol (23-2): This team is on fire, hungry to win the gold ball that it carried off the court four years straight before falling in last year’s 6A quarterfinals.

No. 5 Phoenix Sunnyslope (21-4): Two close losses to Apollo down the stretch should only make the Vikings tougher in 5A state.

No. 6 Laveen Cesar Chavez (21-4): Improved outside shooting could make the Champions the big sleeper in 6A state.

No. 7 Phoenix Arcadia (22-3): These guys aren’t going away but Chaparral wants payback Tuesday in a huge 5A game to close out the regular season.

No. 8 Phoenix Pinnacle (20-6): This fun-and-gun team will be a handful in the 6A tourney.

No. 9 Scottsdale Chaparral (20-5): Back on track in 5A with senior guard Colten Kresl heating up.

No. 10 Mesa Red Mountain (17-8): Timmy Allen quietly is averaging 21 points during the Lions’ 10-game winning streak in 6A.

6A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Basha (1) 26-0

No. 2 Tempe Corona del Sol (2) 23-2

No. 3 Laveen Cesar Chavez (3) 21-4

No. 4 Phoenix Pinnacle (4) 20-6

No. 5 Mesa Red Mountain (6) 17-8

No. 6 Avondale La Joya (8) 16-5

No. 7 Avondale Westview (9) 20-1

No. 8 Phoenix Desert Vista (10) 16-5

No. 9 Mesa Mountain View (x) 15-7

No. 10 Phoenix Central (x) 19-7

5A Conference

No. 1 Glendale Apollo (1) 22-3

No. 2 Phoenix Sunnyslope (2) 21-4

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (3) 22-3

No. 4 Scottsdale Chaparral (4) 20-5

No. 5 Glendale Deer Valley (8) 17-7

No. 6 Tucson Cholla (10) 19-4

No. 7 Tucson Sahuaro (x) 18-7

No. 8 Avondale Agua Fria (5) 19-6

No. 9 Peoria Liberty (6) 17-7

No. 10 Vail Cienega (x) 18-9

4A Conference

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (1) 23-0

No. 2 Rio Rico (4) 21-4

No. 3 Goodyear Estrella Foothills (6) 19-6

No. 4 Tucson Catalina Foothills (7) 20-5

No. 5 Buckeye (3) 16-6

No. 6 Flagstaff (8) 22-4

No. 7 El Mirage Dysart (10) 18-7

No. 8 Phoenix Greenway (x) 14-9

No. 9 Phoenix Moon Valley (2) 21-4

No. 10 Phoenix St. Mary’s (5) 14-11

3A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian (1) 21-3

No. 2 Lakeside Blue Ridge (2) 25-4

No. 3 Queen Creek American Leadership (3) 16-5

No. 4 Ganado (6) 24-3

No. 5 Northwest Christian (8) 15-7

No. 6 Fountain Hills (9) 18-6

No. 7 Yuma Catholic (10) 18-8

No. 8 Globe (x) 17-9

No. 9 Tucson Empire (x) 20-10

No. 10 Winslow (7) 20-8

2A Conference

No. 1 Pima (1) 25-2

No. 2 Gilbert Christian (2) 19-5

No. 3 Whiteriver Alchesay (3) 27-2

No. 4 Phoenix Horizon Honors (4) 23-3

No. 5 Scottsdale Christian (5) 16-8

No. 6 San Carlos (6) 22-3

No. 7 Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep (7) 15-9

No. 8 Thatcher (9) 16-7

No. 9 Surprise Paradise Honors (10) 16-4

No. 10 Tucson St. Augustine (8) 23-3

1A Conference

No. 1 Phoenix NFL Yet (1) 23-2

No. 2 Tucson The Gregory School (2) 26-1

No. 3 Red Mesa (3) 18-7

No. 4 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (4) 21-4

No. 5 Sells Baboquivari (5) 17-4

No. 6 St. David (7) 17-7

No. 7 Colorado City El Capitan (8) 17-7

No. 8 Joseph City (9) 19-8

No. 9 Fort Thomas (6) 17-10

No. 10 Tucson Immaculate Heart (10) 17-9

